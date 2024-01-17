Redwood-SAP Partnership: Improved Workload Automation

The partnership between Redwood and SAP has shown success in the area of enterprise job scheduling. Combining Redwood’s expertise in automation and process efficiency with SAP’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, this alliance has paved the way for innovative, streamlined business processes. This article delves into the services SAP users can access through Redwood, the history of this partnership, and the dynamics of their collaboration.

Services Offered to SAP Users by Redwood

Redwood offers a range of services to SAP users, focusing on enhancing the automation and efficiency of various business processes. These services, integrated with SAP’s ERP systems, provide comprehensive workload and business process automation solutions. One of the forefronts of this service is RunMyJobs by Redwood.

Workload Automation and Integration

Redwood’s cloud-native platform, RunMyJobs, is tailored to support business growth, allowing users to automate and orchestrate end-to-end business and IT processes. This includes a range of automation capabilities, from ERP automation to IT process SLA monitoring.

RunMyJobs is designed to facilitate immediate integration with SAP systems, utilizing native API connections. This method streamlines the integration process, allowing organizations to fully harness the advanced capabilities of S/4HANA.

Additionally, RunMyJobs offers extensive connectivity options, not limited to SAP application infrastructures but also extending to non-SAP applications. This comprehensive approach not only meets current business requirements but is also adaptable to future technological advancements and demands.

Full-Stack Automation and Security

Redwood provides a modern SaaS infrastructure with deep, native integrations that can orchestrate SAP, Oracle, and other ERPs. This includes real-time automation, low-code development, and best-in-class security features, ensuring comprehensive documentation and audit trails.

The significance of security in job scheduling systems is paramount, and it is essential for organizations to thoroughly evaluate the security protocols, compliance certifications, and data protection policies of any potential job scheduler. This ensures that robust security measures are in place to safeguard data from remote systems and applications effectively.

RunMyJobs by Redwood consistently maintains compliance with leading SaaS encryption and security policies. It adheres to stringent security and compliance standards, holding various certifications, including ISO 27001, ISAE 3402 Type II, SSAE 18 SOC 1 Type 2, SOC 2 Type II, TX-RAMP Provisional Certification, and Cloud Security Alliance STAR Level 1. The platform ensures that no confidential data is transferred, and all communications within the platform are fully encrypted using TLS 1.2+ and SSL.

In the context of transitioning to S/4HANA, especially under the RISE with SAP program, it is crucial for enterprises to partner with a trusted SAP-certified provider of automated processes. RunMyJobs, with its certification for RISE and a well-established history in automating mission-critical business processes for SAP customers, presents itself as a reliable partner in this regard.

Event-Driven Scheduling Capabilities

Redwood’s platform offers event-driven automation capabilities, making it easy to schedule and run workflows and monitor service level agreements (SLAs). This includes managing jobs across the SAP ecosystem process monitoring and linking critical processes across various SAP and non-SAP applications.

Comprehensive Solutions

Redwood offers solutions like finance automation software, managed file transfer, report distribution, DevOps automation, data warehouse management, security management, application management, incident management, and infrastructure management.

Flexibility Across IT Environments

RunMyJobs is built to work across enterprise-wide processes and different IT environments, including on-premise, cloud, and hybrid cloud setups. This ensures adaptability and flexibility in various organizational infrastructures.

RunMyJobs offers high reliability with a 99.95% SaaS uptime guarantee, requiring minimal maintenance effort. The platform is capable of handling millions of transactions daily while maintaining expected performance levels. It features lightweight, self-updating agents compatible with various operating systems, including Windows, Linux, AIX, and macOS. This compatibility grants extensive control over server operations and script execution. Additionally, RunMyJobs facilitates load balancing and process prioritization, optimizing resource usage and providing flexibility for streamlined workflow management.

History and evolution of the partnership

Longstanding collaboration

The partnership between Redwood and SAP began in the early 2000s. A key milestone was reached in 2005 when Redwood became SAP’s first Solution Extension partner for automation. This began a more profound collaborative effort in developing integrated automation solutions for SAP’s ERP system.

Innovation and joint development

One of the early significant contributions from Redwood was the development of SAP Central Process Scheduling (CPS) by Redwood. This tool centralizes managing and monitoring business intelligence workloads across both SAP and non-SAP applications, leading to more efficient job scheduling and data processing. Redwood has worked closely with SAP throughout the partnership to develop new features, including predictive analytics and advanced alerting functionalities.

Ongoing Collaboration

As an active SAP PartnerEdge Build Partner, Redwood continues collaborating with SAP on new features, including predictive analytics and configurable alerts, to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving technological landscape and contribute to the area of SAP job scheduling.

What’s RISE with SAP?

The RISE with SAP program represents SAP’s strategic initiative to facilitate and expedite the transition of its customers from traditional SAP ERP systems to the advanced S/4HANA cloud, available in both private and public editions. S/4HANA succeeds the SAP Business Suite or SAP ECC, which were primarily on-premise solutions, and is set to lose support by the end of 2027.

SAP developed the RISE with SAP program to acknowledge the complexities and resource demands associated with migrating to S/4HANA by the 2027 deadline. This program is crafted to support clients in their digital transformation towards the new cloud ERP, addressing the challenges of cloud migration through a unified contract encompassing both software and services.

In the context of this cloud transformation under the RISE with SAP program, clients may find S/4HANA’s job scheduling capabilities to be somewhat limited, necessitating advanced business process automation through an enterprise job scheduler. To address this need, RunMyJobs by Redwood, recognized as the leading job scheduler for SAP customers, has been introduced as a solution to manage, enhance, and streamline job scheduling within the S/4HANA environment.

Key points regarding why RunMyJobs by Redwood is a good choice for SAP environments

RunMyJobs by Redwood, a cloud-based SaaS platform, plays a pivotal role in supporting the RISE program by facilitating a smooth transition to cloud environments, including the shift to S/4HANA, while ensuring continuous automation processes in the job chain. Its reliability and effectiveness are underscored by a longstanding partnership and mutual trust with SAP.

Trusted by SAP: As a trusted partner of SAP for over two decades, Redwood, the company behind RunMyJobs, has been SAP’s choice for workload automation since 2004. This collaboration has led to more than 450 joint customers, with RunMyJobs developing APIs and solutions that align with SAP’s objectives and values, resulting in a symbiotic relationship that significantly benefits end-users.

Directly Integrating with SAP services: Unique in its field, RunMyJobs is the only enterprise job scheduler capable of directly integrating with S/4HANA, SAP BTP, and other SAP solutions in the workload automation space without needing custom code or specialized infrastructure. It offers access to over 1,000 out-of-the-box SAP jobs wizards and templates, ensuring seamless integration and functionality.

Highest number of SAP certifications: Recognized as a leader in SAP automation, RunMyJobs boasts the highest number of SAP certifications among job schedulers. This includes integration with RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud and SAP Industry Cloud Utilities, reflecting the platform’s deep and broad support for SAP solutions. Continuous collaboration with SAP ensures the development of future certified integrations.

Joint collaboration with SAP: In the context of the RISE program, RunMyJobs consolidates job scheduling requirements on a robust platform. It empowers companies to rapidly build automation using a drag-and-drop visual process editor and prebuilt templates, enabling effective job orchestration across the current and future SAP ecosystems.

Transparency Statement

