Affordable Homeownership Opportunites in East Boston: The Aileron

These condominiums, located at 131 Condor Street, are available from $258,000 to $378,000.

This seven unit condominium complex features both two bedroom, one bathroom units and three bedroom, one and a half bathroom units. Each unit has a stackable washer and dryer, outdoor deck or patio space, central air conditioning, and access to a fenced-in backyard.

Two bedrooms are available for $258,500 (80% AMI) and $334,700 (100% AMI). Three bedrooms are available for $297,200 (80% AMI) or $378,000 (100% AMI). Monthly condo fees apply.

BUYERS WILL BE SELECTED BY LOTTERY. THE DEADLINE FOR LOTTERY APPLICATIONS IS FEBRUARY 16, 2024.

In order to ensure that applicants fully understand the deed restrictions associated with these condos, it is STRONGLY RECOMMENDED that applicants attend the virtual information session on February 1 at 6pm.

Join the information session

 

