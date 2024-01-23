Global Business Advisor Encourages Self-Starters to Shine In Upcoming Book

Unmask Your Brilliance by Michelle Bazargan launches January 23, 2024

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Discussions are continuing to intensify around the stifling impact of corporate America’s antiquated cultural norms; today we’re seeing all-time record highs of employee disengagement and burnout. While discussion and critiques typically originate from middle management or individual contributors, a global executive advisor is now stepping forward to unveil an “insider’s” perspective on the pressures for conformity and the false narratives about corporate culture we’ve all bought into.

Michelle Bazargan, a well-established business leader in tech who’s on a mission to humanize the modern workforce, is taking her decades of experience and advice to the page in her upcoming book, "Unmask Your Brilliance."

“The core of my mission is to empower individuals and nurture teams to celebrate and harness the unique talents each individual brings. This project felt like a natural next step,” Bazargan says. In "Unmask Your Brilliance," Bazargan skillfully delves into the pitfalls of our antiquated workplace standards and what it looks like to break away from a toxic corporate mentality.

With an impressive career spanning two decades, Bazargan has run the gamut from working at startups to industry giants like Oracle, Toyota, IBM, and more. She’s also a part of the Gartner Research and Advisory practice where she’s able to advise and speak to executives of some of the most well-known companies in the world like Starbucks, Lululemon, and Chevron to name a few.

It’s safe to say that Bazargan is well-versed in the stiff and oftentimes cut-throat nature of corporate big business and how often it asks that we suppress ourselves in order to conform to a culture that no longer serves us. In her book, Bazargan uses her unique blend of personal experiences and extensive research to offer practical tools to embrace authentic, courageous behavior in the workplace and beyond.

Bazargan brings an interesting perspective in breaking away from conformity by asking her readers to confront the unconscious traumas that drive them to suppress ourselves in the workplace. In her book, Bazargan gets candid about her journey—from fleeing war in her childhood and overcoming the challenges of being an immigrant—and how those traumas (and healing from them) shaped her life and career into what it is today. “We don’t realize that our own unconscious traumas drive us into survival mode,” she shares. “And at work, that looks like conforming to the status quo. We sacrifice our true essence as humans, which is to creatively connect and contribute to one another.”

"Unmask Your Brilliance" is an expose of workplace challenges, but this time the call is coming from inside the house. A true revolutionary with a mind for the next phase of modern work, Bazargan’s book is invaluable for anyone needing to reclaim their humanity in the emotionally-phobic workplace, which might very well include every single one of us.

"Unmask Your Brilliance" is available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, Bookshop.org, and everywhere books are sold.