SBVA & ADVA Announce Recipients of Supporting Alabama’s Veterans Grant

The State Board of Veterans Affairs (SBVA) and Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) are pleased to announce the non-profit organizations and higher-education institutions to receive funding through Supporting Alabama’s Veterans Grant program.

The one-time grants are designed to make a positive difference in the lives of Alabama veterans and their families. They will fund programs and services that directly address mental health issues, aiming to provide accessible and quality services to those who have served our nation.

“The State Board of Veterans Affairs is honored to approve this funding opportunity for these 33 organizations,” said SBVA Vice-Chairman Scott Gedling. “You can’t say enough about all the work taking place in and for the veterans’ communities around the state. The Supporting Alabama’s Veterans Grant program is designed to elevate these efforts and to ensure that the Veterans of this State continue to receive all the resources and support that we can provide.”

Added ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis: “Alabama is continuously coming together to address the needs of the veterans’ community and strengthen its service for those who have served. This opportunity, made possible through an appropriation of American Rescue Plan funds by the Alabama Legislature and Governor Kay Ivey, aids in our collective mission to care for veterans and their families. We eagerly anticipate the impactful services that these non-profits and higher-education institutions will produce.”

Recipients of the Supporting Alabama’s Veterans Grant are:

Alabama Council of Chapters Military Officers Association of America

Alabama Head Injury Foundation Inc.

Alabama Veteran

America’s Heroes Enjoying Recreation Outdoors

Auburn Student Veterans Association

Auburn University

BondFire Ranch

Chattahoochee Valley Community College

Council on Substance Abuse

Drake State Community and Technical College

Drug Education Council, Inc.

Family Counseling Center of Mobile Inc

Faulkner University

Forging A Difference, Inc.

Gadsden State Community College

Jacksonville State University

Krulak Marine Alliance of Alabama

Mother Mary Mission, Inc.

Samsons Strength Sustainable Veterans Project, Inc.

Selah Christian Counseling and Wellness

Shelton State Community College

Sojourn Counseling

Southern Alabama AHEC

SpectraCare Health Systems, Inc.

University of Alabama

University of South Alabama

Veteran Impact Services

Veterans 4 Veterans , Inc

Inc Veterans Memorial Park Association

Veterans Recovery Resources

Visualize Everyone That Serves

WarHawgs

Wings Across Alabama