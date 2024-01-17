SBVA & ADVA Announce Recipients of Supporting Alabama’s Veterans Grant
The State Board of Veterans Affairs (SBVA) and Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) are pleased to announce the non-profit organizations and higher-education institutions to receive funding through Supporting Alabama’s Veterans Grant program.
The one-time grants are designed to make a positive difference in the lives of Alabama veterans and their families. They will fund programs and services that directly address mental health issues, aiming to provide accessible and quality services to those who have served our nation.
“The State Board of Veterans Affairs is honored to approve this funding opportunity for these 33 organizations,” said SBVA Vice-Chairman Scott Gedling. “You can’t say enough about all the work taking place in and for the veterans’ communities around the state. The Supporting Alabama’s Veterans Grant program is designed to elevate these efforts and to ensure that the Veterans of this State continue to receive all the resources and support that we can provide.”
Added ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis: “Alabama is continuously coming together to address the needs of the veterans’ community and strengthen its service for those who have served. This opportunity, made possible through an appropriation of American Rescue Plan funds by the Alabama Legislature and Governor Kay Ivey, aids in our collective mission to care for veterans and their families. We eagerly anticipate the impactful services that these non-profits and higher-education institutions will produce.”
Recipients of the Supporting Alabama’s Veterans Grant are:
- Alabama Council of Chapters Military Officers Association of America
- Alabama Head Injury Foundation Inc.
- Alabama Veteran
- America’s Heroes Enjoying Recreation Outdoors
- Auburn Student Veterans Association
- Auburn University
- BondFire Ranch
- Chattahoochee Valley Community College
- Council on Substance Abuse
- Drake State Community and Technical College
- Drug Education Council, Inc.
- Family Counseling Center of Mobile Inc
- Faulkner University
- Forging A Difference, Inc.
- Gadsden State Community College
- Jacksonville State University
- Krulak Marine Alliance of Alabama
- Mother Mary Mission, Inc.
- Samsons Strength Sustainable Veterans Project, Inc.
- Selah Christian Counseling and Wellness
- Shelton State Community College
- Sojourn Counseling
- Southern Alabama AHEC
- SpectraCare Health Systems, Inc.
- University of Alabama
- University of South Alabama
- Veteran Impact Services
- Veterans 4 Veterans, Inc
- Veterans Memorial Park Association
- Veterans Recovery Resources
- Visualize Everyone That Serves
- WarHawgs
Wings Across Alabama