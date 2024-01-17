MDE Seeks Sponsors for the 2024 USDA Summer Food Service Program (1/17/24)

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) is seeking sponsors for the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). This program provides nutritious meals during the summer break for children ages 1-18 while they do not have access to school meals. Children with disabilities and approved individualized education programs may participate through age 21. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) provides funding to sponsors who provide meals and/or snacks at eligible schools, colleges and universities, nonprofit organizations, parks, camps, community centers, swimming pools, libraries and low-income housing complexes at no cost to the child or family. Sponsors receive reimbursement for meals and/or snacks that meet the USDA program requirements. The Minnesota Department of Education administers the program and provides sponsors with SFSP training and technical assistance. A sponsor must be: A public or nonprofit private school;

A public or nonprofit private residential summer camp;

A unit of local, municipal, county or state government;

A public or nonprofit college or university; or

Any other type of private nonprofit organization, which develops a special summer program providing foodservice for children 18 and under. Meal service locations must meet eligibility requirements. Visit the SFSP Eligibility webpage to learn more about participant and site eligibility. Organizations interested in becoming a sponsor should subscribe to the Nutrition Program Bulletin and watch for important messages directed to summer food program sponsors, summer food program training opportunities and the new sponsor application instructions. To learn more, please visit the Summer Food Service Program website or complete the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) Customer Service Form to ask questions. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. Access USDA’s nondiscrimination statement. ###