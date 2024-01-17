Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,565 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,121 in the last 365 days.

Arab America Foundation Announces 40 Under 40-Class of 2024: Applicants Now Accepted

Arab America Foundation's 40 Under 40

Arab America Foundation

The Initiative Recognizes the Accomplishments of Young Arab American Professionals for their Outstanding Achievements.

This initiative stands as a vital element of our commitment to unite and empower Arab Americans while recognizing the rising leaders shaping our communities”
— Warren David, President, Arab America
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arab America Foundation announced today the registration period is now open for 40 Under 40–Class of 2024.

Applications are now being accepted through Friday, February 16, 2024, at 12:00 Midnight ET.

40 Under 40 is a celebration of accomplished young Arab Americans. The program spotlights Arab Americans in all fields, including but not limited to business/professions, education, law, public service/politics, non-profit, business leaders, entrepreneurs, engineers, medical professionals, artists, entertainers, writers, and the media.

“This initiative stands as a vital element of our commitment to unite and empower Arab Americans while recognizing the rising leaders shaping our communities. Celebrating our youth and emerging leaders is imperative for fostering pride in their identity and cultural heritage,” said Warren David, Co-Founder of the Arab America Foundation and President of Arab America. “Recognizing the accomplishments of young professionals provides us with the opportunity to express our excitement and appreciation for their outstanding achievements.”

All candidates should be under the age of 40 and over the age of 30 at the time of entry, excel in their respective fields, and be engaged in promoting their heritage and culture to empower their communities and make a difference. The competition is open to all professionals who live and/or work in the United States and are of Arab descent. Entrants will complete an online application of their background and achievements. The finalists will be determined by a judging review panel.

In addition to 40 Under 40, The Arab America Foundation will announce Class of 2022 awardees for 20 Under 20 and 30 Under 30 in the coming months.

The Arab America Foundation and its board members are grateful for the leadership of the initiative’s coordinators, Nabeleh Ghareeb, Elias J. Khalil, and the prestigious panel of judges.

Only self-nominating applicants will be accepted.

TO APPLY CLICK HERE

About the Arab America Foundation
The Arab America Foundation (www.arabamericafoundation.org) is a non-profit (501c3) educational and cultural organization. The mission of AAF is to promote Arab heritage, educate Americans about Arab identity, and connect and empower Arab Americans together and with diverse organizations across the U.S.

Claire Boyle
Arab America Foundation
+1 877-272-2944
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Arab America Foundation Announces 40 Under 40-Class of 2024: Applicants Now Accepted

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more