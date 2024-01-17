Submit Release
National Fuel Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in a teleconference to review National Fuel Gas Company’s (NYSE:NFG) first quarter fiscal 2024 results and hear an update on the Company and its operations. The teleconference will be held on

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 10 a.m. (ET)

Representing management will be David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer; Timothy J. Silverstein, Treasurer and Principal Financial Officer; and Justin I. Loweth, President of Seneca Resources Company, LLC and National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC. Prepared remarks are planned for approximately 20 minutes with ample time for questions and answers.

To pre-register for this call (recommended), please visit: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=4b2c797c&confId=59975
After registering, you will receive your access details via email.

Participant dial in on the day of call:
United States/North America Toll Free: 1-833-470-1428
Participant Access Code: 059311

This teleconference will also be simultaneously webcast online and can be accessed on the NFG Investor Relations website at investor.nationalfuelgas.com. Click the link to the conference call under the Events Calendar to register.

A telephone replay will be available following the call through the end of the day, Thursday, February 15, 2024. To access the replay, dial 1-866-813-9403 and provide Replay Access Code: 385109

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas assets across four business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.


For additional information, contact:

Brandon J. Haspett, Director of Investor Relations, 716-857-7697
Kathryn Nikisch-Hoffman, Senior Investor Relations Analyst III, 716-857-7340

Email: nfg_investor_relations@natfuel.com

Analyst Contact: Brandon Haspett | 716-857-7697
Media Contact: Karen Merkel | 716-857-7654

