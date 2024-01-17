USDA Names Participants in 2024 Future Leaders in Agriculture Program

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2024 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced the selection of 20 undergraduate and graduate students as the 2024 winners of the USDA Future Leaders in Agriculture program. The selected students hail from land-grant universities and Hispanic-serving institutions (HSI).

“The Future Leaders Program is at the heart of our efforts to cultivate an agricultural workforce as diverse as America itself,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “These students represent the exciting future of agriculture, and USDA is committed to fostering their development which is essential to ensuring a robust and sustainable food system.”

Now in its 17th year, the USDA Future Leaders in Agriculture program is aimed at undergraduates and graduate students majoring in agriculture-related subjects, including business, economics, communications, nutrition, food science, and pre-veterinary studies. The program seeks students who exhibit leadership at their university or in their community. For their applications, undergraduate students wrote essays on “Agriculture as a Career,” while graduate students explored “The Greatest Challenge Facing Agriculture over the Next Five Years.”

Program winners will travel to Washington, D.C., in February to tour the nation’s capital and attend USDA’s premier annual event, the Agricultural Outlook Forum. They will also participate in several USDA briefings, gaining numerous opportunities for career development with leaders at USDA.

Dedicated to building and sustaining the next generation of agriculturalists, the Future Leaders in Agriculture Program is supported by the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Farm Credit and USDA agencies.

The 2024 Future Leaders Program winners are:

Undergraduate

Name Hometown University University Type* Alaina Brock Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina A&T State University 1890 Jaclyn Bryant Frederick, Md. Purdue University 1862 Emma Chaplin Camp Hill, Pa. Pennsylvania State University 1862 Hugh Clarke Spokane, Wash. Oregon State University 1862 Alan Cruz Yuma, Ariz. University of Arizona Yuma HSI Donovan Grady Mardela Springs, Md. University of Maryland Eastern Shore 1890 Kylee Henneberry Hartford, Wisc. West Texas A&M University HSI Johanna Hibma Winton, Calif. California State University, Stanislaus HSI Kaitlynn Hughes Royse City, Texas Texas A&M University HSI Jayland Jones Lufkin, Texas Prairie View A&M University 1890 Terrell Mason Lake Charles, La. Southern University 1890 Kevin Painchaud Bedford, Va. Virgina Tech 1862 EmmaRae Parsons Moscow, Idaho University of Idaho 1862 Randall Pickering Orangeburg, S.C. South Carolina State University 1890 Benjamin Steller Tucson, Ariz. Northern Arizona University HSI

Graduate

Name Hometown University University Type* John Bagwell Rome, Ga. University of Georgia 1862 Katie Dames Flossmoor, Ill. Tuskegee University 1890 Danielle Klawitter Santa Cruz, Calif. University of California Santa Cruz HSI Lidia Komondy Grand Rapids, Mich. Cornell University 1862 Zachary Williams Lanham, Md. University of Maryland Eastern Shore 1890

(*1862 land-grant universities, 1890 land-grant universities, and Hispanic-serving institutions)

Learn more about the Future Leaders Program and register for the 2024 USDA Agricultural Outlook Forum, celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

