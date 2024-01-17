Submit Release
USDA Names Participants in 2024 Future Leaders in Agriculture Program

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2024 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced the selection of 20 undergraduate and graduate students as the 2024 winners of the USDA Future Leaders in Agriculture program. The selected students hail from land-grant universities and Hispanic-serving institutions (HSI).

“The Future Leaders Program is at the heart of our efforts to cultivate an agricultural workforce as diverse as America itself,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “These students represent the exciting future of agriculture, and USDA is committed to fostering their development which is essential to ensuring a robust and sustainable food system.”

Now in its 17th year, the USDA Future Leaders in Agriculture program is aimed at undergraduates and graduate students majoring in agriculture-related subjects, including business, economics, communications, nutrition, food science, and pre-veterinary studies. The program seeks students who exhibit leadership at their university or in their community. For their applications, undergraduate students wrote essays on “Agriculture as a Career,” while graduate students explored “The Greatest Challenge Facing Agriculture over the Next Five Years.”

Program winners will travel to Washington, D.C., in February to tour the nation’s capital and attend USDA’s premier annual event, the Agricultural Outlook Forum. They will also participate in several USDA briefings, gaining numerous opportunities for career development with leaders at USDA.

Dedicated to building and sustaining the next generation of agriculturalists, the Future Leaders in Agriculture Program is supported by the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Farm Credit and USDA agencies.

The 2024 Future Leaders Program winners are:

Undergraduate

Name

Hometown

University

University Type*

Alaina Brock

Raleigh, N.C.

North Carolina A&T State University

1890

Jaclyn Bryant

Frederick, Md.

Purdue University

1862

Emma Chaplin

Camp Hill, Pa.

Pennsylvania State University

1862

Hugh Clarke

Spokane, Wash.

Oregon State University

1862

Alan Cruz

Yuma, Ariz.

University of Arizona Yuma

HSI

Donovan Grady

Mardela Springs, Md.

University of Maryland Eastern Shore

1890

Kylee Henneberry

Hartford, Wisc.

West Texas A&M University

HSI

Johanna Hibma

Winton, Calif.

California State University, Stanislaus

HSI

Kaitlynn Hughes

Royse City, Texas

Texas A&M University

HSI

Jayland Jones

Lufkin, Texas

Prairie View A&M University

1890

Terrell Mason

Lake Charles, La.

Southern University

1890

Kevin Painchaud

Bedford, Va.

Virgina Tech

1862

EmmaRae Parsons

Moscow, Idaho

University of Idaho

1862

Randall Pickering

Orangeburg, S.C.

South Carolina State University

1890

Benjamin Steller

Tucson, Ariz.

Northern Arizona University

HSI

Graduate

Name

Hometown

University

University Type*

John Bagwell

Rome, Ga.

University of Georgia

1862

Katie Dames

Flossmoor, Ill.

Tuskegee University

1890

Danielle Klawitter

Santa Cruz, Calif.

University of California Santa Cruz

HSI

Lidia Komondy

Grand Rapids, Mich.

Cornell University

1862

Zachary Williams

Lanham, Md.

University of Maryland Eastern Shore

1890

(*1862 land-grant universities, 1890 land-grant universities, and Hispanic-serving institutions)

Learn more about the Future Leaders Program and register for the 2024 USDA Agricultural Outlook Forum, celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in many positive ways. In the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is transforming America’s food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production and fairer markets for all producers. USDA is dedicated to ensuring access to safe, healthy, and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers. In order to reach these goals, USDA encourages the use of climate smart food and forestry practices. USDA is making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America and is committed to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.

