A Promise Kept: Newtown sporting facility now boats a fresh look

(Press release) Basseterre, January 16th 2023 — The Office of Hon. Samal Duggins is thrilled to announce the success of the revitalization project for Newtown’s sporting facility. True to his commitment to enhancing the community’s sporting experience, Minister of Sports Hon. Samal Duggins has delivered on the promise made last year.

The timing of this achievement aligns perfectly with the upcoming football season, promising an exciting and improved environment for athletes and spectators alike. The dedication to elevating sporting excellence is evident in the meticulous upgrades made to prioritize safety and comfort.

Significant enhancements include a state-of-the-art roof and improved ventilation systems, creating an exceptional atmosphere for sporting events. Minister Duggins affirms his unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of excellence in sports, emphasizing the impact these improvements will have on both athletes and spectators.

Athletes, prepare to showcase your talents, and spectators, anticipate an elevated and immersive experience like never before! Join us in celebrating this milestone and the promise of a transformative sports season.