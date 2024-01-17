NIDA Director to Deliver Keynote; Innovative Toxicology Research to Feature at 2024 ACMT Annual Scientific Meeting and Symposia in Washington, DC

The ACMT Annual Scientific Meeting (ASM) and Symposia, the American College of Medical Toxicology’s signature annual event, will take place at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, DC April 10 - 14. The event promises 5 days of dynamic programming, fascinating research, and entertaining activities.

Phoenix, AZ, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American College of Medical Toxicology is pleased to announce the 2024 ACMT Annual Scientific Meeting (ASM) and Symposia taking place April 10 - 14 at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, DC. This five-day program will feature the latest advancements in medical toxicology research with numerous opportunities for networking and engagement.

Registration is open for all activities, with early bird savings rates active until Tuesday, February 20th. Please note that registration for individual symposia is separate from the three-day main meeting. Continuing medical, nursing, and pharmacy education credits are available.

The program will commence with a half-day symposium titled "Antidote Shortages: Impact & Response," organized by the American Academy of Clinical Toxicology (AACT), on Wednesday, April 10th. This symposium aims to assess the root causes and consequences of recent shortages, examine their effects on patient care, and propose collaborative approaches to ensure timely access to life-saving antidotes.

On Thursday, April 11th, ACMT’s full-day symposium, “Substance use Disorder in Adolescents and Young Adults: Unique Challenges” Our expert faculty will explore the complex issues surrounding adolescent substance use including biologic differences in adolescents, increasing availability of novel of substances of abuse, psycho-social motivational differences, and propose medication recommendations and therapeutic interventions for this patient population.

The 2024 ACMT Annual Scientific Meeting main program will initiate on Friday, April 12. Nora D. Volkow, MD, Director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), will open the meeting with the keynote Donovan Lecture: “Groundbreaking Research from NIDA Addressing the Challenges of the Opioid Epidemic.”

Throughout the event, attendees can look forward to engaging plenary sessions and panels covering a wide range of topics. These include assessing and optimizing local responses to chemical defense, exploring the toxicological considerations of the East Palestine, Ohio Train Derailment, and examining NIDA's research and emergency department experience with XR Injectable Buprenorphine. Panelists representing other toxicological and addiction medicine societies including the Middle East & North Africa Clinical Toxicology Association (MENATOX), Asia Pacific Association of Medical Toxicology (APAMT), the European Association of Poisons Centres and Clinical Toxicologists (EAPCCT), Israeli Society of Toxicology (IST), and Red de Toxicología Mexicana (RETOMEX), and American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) will also contribute.

This year ACMT is piloting concurrent sessions offering more educational content than ever before! These sessions will focus on four areas: Environmental & Occupational Medicine, Addiction Medicine, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Research. Attendees can expect in-depth discussions on topics such as harmful algal blooms (HABs), testing and counseling on PFAS exposures, the public health impact of over-the-counter naloxone, redlining and racial segregation, and translational research on digoxin poisoning.

These events will be of interest to a broad range of medical and public health professionals, researchers, government professionals, and others. Register now for the 2024 ACMT Annual Scientific Meeting and Symposia.

The American College of Medical Toxicology (ACMT) is a professional, nonprofit association of physicians with recognized expertise and board certification in medical toxicology. Our members specialize in the prevention, evaluation, treatment, and monitoring of injury and illness from exposures to drugs and chemicals, as well as biological and radiological agents. ACMT members work in clinical, academic, governmental, and public health settings, and provide poison control center leadership.

