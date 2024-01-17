TDH Information About Recently Recalled Quaker Oats Products Due To Possible Salmonella Risk

NASHVILLE - The Tennessee Department of Health is reminding consumers not to eat any of the recently recalled Quaker Oats products. The Quaker Oats Company has announced an expansion to the December 15, 2023 recall to also include additional cereals, bars and snacks because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

The recalled products can be found at:

Home | Quaker Granola Recall (quakerrecallusa.com)

https://www.fda.gov/media/174880/download?attachment

The products included in the recall list are sold throughout the 50 United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan. Consumers should check their pantries for any of the products listed in the recall and dispose of them.

Additionally, consumers with any product noted on the recall can contact Quaker Consumer Relations (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Mon.-Fri.) at 1-800-492-9322 or visit www.QuakerRecallUSA.comExternal Link Disclaimer for additional information or product reimbursement.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Contact your health provider if you or anyone in your family has consumed the recalled Quaker Oats products and are experiencing symptoms associated with Salmonella infection, including fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.

###

Connect with TDH on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn @TNDeptofHealth!

