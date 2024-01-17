Sports Philanthropy Network Partners with Leigh Steinberg to Launch Sports Philanthropy Showcase at Leigh's Iconic Party

Sports Philanthropy Showcase at Leigh Steinberg's 37th Annual Super Bowl Party SPN Shield Logo SPORTe--Sports Philanthorpy Network Mascot (With an E because sports are for EVERYONE, not a Y because no one should have to ask WHY they cannot play sports)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sports Philanthropy Network is thrilled to announce its partnership with legendary Sports Agent Leigh Steinberg to host a Sports Philanthropy Showcase as part of Steinberg’s 37th Annual Super Bowl Party at the Ahern Hotel on February 10, 2024, from Noon until 6 pm.

This exciting partnership promises an unforgettable afternoon of sports networking, entertainment, and philanthropy, bringing together thought leaders from various industries to support the future of health and wellness for athletes.

“I am very excited to partner with Sports Philanthropy Network to produce this Showcase,” said Leigh Steinberg, Chairman of Steinberg Sports and Entertainment. “Having been one of the first agents to encourage my athletes to give back to the community, I have always recognized the power sports has to change lives and transform communities.”

The Sports Philanthropy Showcase will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to learn about incredible sports-focused nonprofit organizations while immersed in the electric atmosphere of one of the most iconic events in the world of sports and entertainment as part of the Super Bowl 58 festivities in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This partnership connects thousands of thought leaders in sports, business, technology, entertainment, politics, philanthropy, and health. Sports Philanthropy Network's Showcase will allow attendees to see how sports philanthropy is making a difference in the lives of athletes and communities around the globe.

"Our team feels incredibly honored to partner with Leigh Steinberg for this prestigious event. Leigh has supported the work of Sports Philanthropy Network from our inception five years ago. It's a great blessing to partner with Leigh who is committed to creating hope and possibility for the people who need it most," said Kayla Bradham, EVP of Sports Philanthropy Network.

One of Leigh Steinberg's core initiatives is to seek and support innovations in health and wellness modalities for athletes who continually put their physical and mental health at risk in the demanding world of sports.

The Super Bowl Party has emerged as a crucial platform to shed light on vital issues and create a space for leaders in sports and medicine to explore the future of athlete health. Sports Philanthropy Network is proud to lend its support.

"This partnership represents an incredible opportunity to build the culture of philanthropy while celebrating the Super Bowl," said Roy Kessel, Founder of Sports Philanthropy Network. "We are honored to be a part of Leigh Steinberg's prestigious event and look forward to showcasing the incredible work of sports nonprofits in this energetic sports environment and to continue our commitment to building a Pipeline of Philanthropy. We are especially excited to have Special Olympics as the primary designated charity from this event. Having a sister who participated in Special Olympics for many years, I recognize first-hand the impact Special Olympics has had on families around the world.

We invite you to be a part of this historic collaboration by sponsorsing or attending the Sports Philanthropy Showcase within Leigh Steinberg's 37th Annual Super Bowl Party.

About Sports Philanthropy Network: The Sports Philanthropy Network is a leading national nonprofit with more than twenty chapters across the United States that uses sports to create social impact. SPN builds stronger, healthier, and more inclusive communities by empowering athletes, influencers, sports nonprofits and large sports organizations to create social impact and social change. For more information about the Sports Philanthropy Network and their participation in Leigh Steinberg's Super Bowl Party, please visit https://SportsPhilanthropyNetwork.org

