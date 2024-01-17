Inspired Entertainment Investigated by Block & Leviton For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

BOSTON, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Inspired Entertainment, Inc. investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/inse.



What is this all about?

After the market closed on November 8, 2023, Inspired Entertainment disclosed that the Company requires additional time to complete financial statements for Q3 2023, and that the Company will need to restate certain previously issued financial statements due to errors related to the capitalization of software development costs. As a result, Inspired Entertainment’s consolidated financial statements for 2021 and 2022 should no longer be relied upon.

Shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. stock dropped more than 35% in both premarket and early morning intraday trading on November 9, 2023.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Inspired Entertainment, Inc. stock and has lost money may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com , or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. We have obtained, and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (617) 398-5600

Email: cases@blockleviton.com