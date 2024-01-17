Angiography Catheters Market Size to Hit USD 2.4 billion by 2031, at a 6.3% CAGR – Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Advancements in catheter coatings improve biocompatibility and reduce the risk of complications, enhancing procedural outcomes.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. -The global angiography catheters market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for angiography catheters is estimated to reach US$ 2.4 billion by the end of 2031.

A shift towards personalized medicine prompts the development of catheters tailored to individual patient profiles, optimizing treatment outcomes and procedural efficacy. The increasing adoption of telehealth services catalyzes the demand for catheters compatible with remote interventions, enabling real-time monitoring and guidance during diagnostic and interventional procedures.

Request for sample PDF copy of report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85417



Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

B. Braun SE

Cook Medical

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cordis Corporation

Abbott

AngioDynamics

OSCOR Inc.

BVM Medical Limited

Terumo Europe NV

iVascular

Teleflex Incorporated

Integration of smart technologies, such as sensors and data analytics, into catheters enhances procedural accuracy, providing real-time feedback to healthcare professionals for precise interventions. Evolving regulatory frameworks globally focus on enhancing patient safety during catheter-based procedures, driving the development of catheters with improved safety features and reduced procedural risks.

A growing emphasis on sustainable healthcare practices extends to medical devices, influencing the development of eco-friendly materials and manufacturing processes for angiography catheters, aligning with broader environmental concerns.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Selective procedures lead the angiography catheters market , offering targeted diagnostic and interventional solutions for specific vascular regions with precision.

, offering targeted diagnostic and interventional solutions for specific vascular regions with precision. Cardiology leads the angiography catheters market , with a predominant focus on cardiovascular diagnostic and interventional procedures.

, with a predominant focus on cardiovascular diagnostic and interventional procedures. Hospitals lead the angiography catheters market, serving as primary facilities for diagnostic and interventional procedures, driving demand.

Ask Expert for the Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=85417

Angiography Catheters Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular conditions drives the demand for angiography catheters.

Continuous innovations in catheter technologies enhance precision and procedural outcomes.

Growing preference for minimally invasive interventions propels the market.

High growth potential in emerging economies as healthcare infrastructure improves.

Industry players engage in partnerships and collaborations to leverage combined expertise, driving market expansion.

Global Angiography Catheters Market: Regional Profile

As a frontrunner, North America leads the angiography catheters market , attributed to a robust healthcare infrastructure, advanced medical technologies, and high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. The region is characterized by a growing demand for minimally invasive interventions, and the adoption of cutting-edge catheter technologies. Key players, including Cordis Corporation and Abbott, contribute to the region's dominance.

, attributed to a robust healthcare infrastructure, advanced medical technologies, and high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. The region is characterized by a growing demand for minimally invasive interventions, and the adoption of cutting-edge catheter technologies. Key players, including Cordis Corporation and Abbott, contribute to the region's dominance. Europe stands as a mature market for angiography catheters , driven by an aging population and a high burden of cardiovascular diseases. Key trends in the region include a focus on precision in catheter technologies, research and development initiatives, and a patient-centric approach to interventions. Iconic players such as AngioDynamics and Abbott contribute significantly to the European market.

, driven by an aging population and a high burden of cardiovascular diseases. Key trends in the region include a focus on precision in catheter technologies, research and development initiatives, and a patient-centric approach to interventions. Iconic players such as AngioDynamics and Abbott contribute significantly to the European market. The Asia Pacific emerges as a high-growth market, propelled by increasing healthcare investments, improving healthcare infrastructure, and a rising awareness of cardiovascular health. Countries like China and India exhibit substantial growth potential, driven by a large patient population and a surge in minimally invasive procedures.

Angiography Catheters Market: Competitive Landscape

The angiography catheters market is fiercely competitive, with key players such as Cordis Corporation, Abbott, and AngioDynamics dominating. These industry giants offer a diverse range of catheter solutions for diagnostic and interventional procedures, backed by innovation and advanced technologies.

Emerging players contribute to market dynamics, fostering innovation and driving market growth. Strategic collaborations, product expansions, and a focus on research and development underscore the competitive landscape, ensuring a vibrant market where companies strive to meet the evolving demands of healthcare professionals and improve patient outcomes through cutting-edge angiography catheter solutions.

Product Portfolio

Cordis Corporation excels in innovative cardiovascular solutions. Their product portfolio includes cutting-edge devices for vascular intervention, offering solutions for diagnostic and interventional cardiology, ensuring optimal patient care and improved outcomes.

Abbott stands as a global healthcare leader. Their product portfolio spans a wide spectrum, from medical devices to pharmaceuticals and diagnostics. With a focus on transformative technologies, Abbott ensures holistic healthcare solutions for improved patient lives.

AngioDynamics specializes in minimally invasive medical devices. Their product portfolio encompasses innovative solutions for vascular access and peripheral vascular diseases, delivering high-quality, patient-centric options for medical professionals globally.

Angiography Catheters Market: Key Segments

By Procedure

Selective

Non-selective

By Application

Cardiology

Endovascular

Neurology

Oncology

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic & Imaging Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Contact us for Special Discount and Pricing: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=85417



More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Photochromic Lenses Market - The global industry was valued at US$ 6.8 Bn in 2022 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 10.9 Bn by the end of 2031

Blood & Fluid Warmers Market - The industry was valued at US$ 1.1 Bn in 2022 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2031 and reach more than US$ 2.3 Bn by 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

