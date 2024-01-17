Meeting Notice: Pesticide Advisory Committee to Meet on January 24, 2024

ANNAPOLIS, MD- The Pesticide Advisory Committee will meet on January 24, 204, from 10 am to noon. The meeting will be held virtually. MDA State Chemist Tom Phillips will provide an update on the PFAS Workgroup.
Video call link: https://meet.google.com/fyf-vywz-nap
Or dial: (US) +1 484-416-4951 PIN: 707 304 271#
If you require additional information, please contact the Pesticide Regulation Section at 410-841-5710 or at pest.reg@maryland.gov.
