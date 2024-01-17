INSPIRE MEDICAL SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Inspire Medical To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in Inspire Medical stock or options between May 3, 2023 and November 7, 2023 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/INSP.



NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (“Inspire Medical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: INSP) and reminds investors of the February 20, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) despite the Acceleration Program, customers were encountering challenges with the prior authorization submission process, including with the scheduling of appointments; (2) a slowdown in prior authorization submissions arising from these challenges led to a shortfall of hundreds of procedures to implant the Company’s OSA device; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s financial guidance, business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The truth emerged after the close of markets on November 7, 2023, when the Company announced disappointing earnings results for the third quarter of 2023, including “a decline in prior authorization submissions for patients seeking Inspire therapy.” Inspire Medical further admitted it had started to “track” problems with the Acceleration Program no later than the second quarter of 2023, the Company “had strong confirmation” of the problems with the Acceleration Program, and the Company “realized we needed to take some corrective action.”

In response to this news, shares of Inspire Medical declined approximately 20%, from a closing price of $161.74 per share on November 7, 2023, to a closing price of $129.95 per share on November 8, 2023.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Inspire Medical’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

