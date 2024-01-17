Learn about owls in January and February programs at MDC's Springfield Nature Center

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Owls are infrequently seen because of their nocturnal lifestyles. But that doesn’t mean they’re not appreciated. Because they hunt mice, rats and other rodents that can be pests for humans; these fascinating creatures are a beneficial part of Missouri’s outdoors.

People can learn more about the species of owls found in Missouri on Jan. 26 and again on February 9 at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center’s “Owl Prowl and Evening Stroll” events. These owl-themed evening events will have both indoor and outdoor components.

On both evenings, Dickerson Park Zoo docents will offer programs in the nature center auditorium at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. that will feature live owls. There, people can see several species of owls that reside in Missouri and people can also learn more about the unique physical characteristics that make owls effective nocturnal hunters.

In addition to these indoor programs, people will be able to enjoy a stroll along the Springfield Nature Center trails at night. Stop by one of the naturalist stations on the trail to meet and chat with a naturalist about owls. The trails will be patrolled, but hikers will be on their own so people wanting to participate in these night-time hikes should bring a flashlight and a walking partner.

All parts of these events are free, but people must sign up for the indoor programs.

People wanting to participate in the 6 p.m. auditorium program on Jan. 26 can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/197008

People wanting to take part in the 7 p.m. auditorium program on Jan. 26 register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/197038

People wanting to take part in the 6 p.m. auditorium program on Feb. 9 can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/197631

People wanting to take part in the 7 p.m. auditorium program on Feb. 9 can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/197632

For more information about these programs or other events at the nature enter, call 417-888-4237. The Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located at 4601 S. Nature Center Way near highways 60 and 65.

For information about other upcoming MDC events at the nature center and elsewhere in the state, go to www.mdc.mo.gov/events.