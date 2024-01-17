Northann Corp. Receives Approval from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for Core Technology in Benchwick 3D Printing Ecosystem

Elk Grove, CA, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northann Corp. (the “Company”) (NYSE American: NCL), a leading innovator in the field of 3D printing, today announced that it has received approval from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) for one of the Company’s core technologies, DSE (Patent No. 11,821,216), which is an integral part of the Company’s Benchwick 3D printing ecosystem.

DSE, short for Dynamic Surface Enhancement, is a cutting-edge technology that enables the Company to achieve authentic textures and lifelike detailing in its 3D printed products. This technology sets the Company apart from competitors, allowing for superior quality and aesthetics in the final output and enhancing the capabilities and performance of the Benchwick 3D printing ecosystem.

This approval from the USPTO is a significant milestone for the Company, validating the uniqueness and innovation of its core technology and further solidifying the Company's position as a pioneer in the industry.

"This patent approval for DSE is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team," said Lin ‘Ken’ Li, President and Chief Executive Officer at the Company "We are proud to have our core technology recognized for its innovation and the value it brings to the Benchwick 3D printing ecosystem.”

“The Company's commitment to pushing the boundaries of 3D printing technology is further reinforced by this approval. Our company continues to invest in research and development to bring groundbreaking solutions to the market, empowering businesses and individuals with the tools they need to bring their ideas to life.”

“With our Benchwick 3D printing ecosystem and patented DSE technology, the Company is poised to lead the way in revolutionizing industries and shaping the future of 3D printing.”

Join us at TISE2024 and experience firsthand how Northann Corp is shaping the future of the flooring industry. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to explore the potential of Benchwick 3D printing ecosystem in flooring design.

The 2024 International Surface Event (TISE2024) is the largest North American floor covering, stone, and tile industry trade exposition. The event will be held from January 24th to 26th at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

About Northann Corp.

Northann Corp. specializes in 3D-printed flooring solutions under its flagship brand, "Benchwick." The Company's operations span the full spectrum of additive manufacturing, from sourcing recycled ocean plastics to the final production of intricate flooring designs. The Company offers an extensive range of proprietary solutions, including Infinite Glass, DSE, TruBevel, and MattMaster, primarily through its sales network in North America and Europe. The Company aims to redefine the essence of modern flooring by offering stylish, durable, and ecologically conscious solutions.

