$6.3 Million Lakefront Estate is The Highest Sale in Lakewood Ranch History

PHOTO CREDIT: CMS

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 15420 Anchorage Place has sold for $6,300,000, solidifying it as the most significant sale in Lakewood Ranch to date. This achievement was spearheaded by Donna Soda, of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Lakewood Ranch office.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Situated on an expansive 1.5-acre parcel, the luxury estate offers breathtaking views of the lake and clubhouse. Constructed in 2012 by the esteemed London Bay Homes, the property boasts four bedrooms, four full baths, and three partial baths. The interior is adorned with sophisticated finishes, including stunning travertine stone and wood flooring, majestic archways, and designer lighting, creating an ambiance of timeless elegance.

The residence seamlessly integrates indoor and outdoor spaces, providing an ideal setting for lavish entertaining. The owner's suite is a spa-inspired sanctuary, featuring French doors and exquisite details. Additional highlights include an office, wet bar, elevator, and a walk-in climate-controlled wine room.

A wall of glass sliding doors opens to an outdoor oasis, complete with multiple covered and uncovered seating areas, an outdoor kitchen, fireplace, and a saltwater infinity-edge pool. The property is equipped with two two-car garages and remote-controlled screens on the patio for added convenience.

Residents of The Lake Club enjoy exclusive access to a clubhouse with a restaurant, two resort-style swimming pools, a fitness center, and a variety of recreational activities.

"15420 Anchorage Place is a masterpiece designed for luxury living in one of South Florida’s most coveted addresses," said Donna Soda. "We are thrilled to have played a role in facilitating this groundbreaking transaction, setting a new benchmark for the Lakewood Ranch real estate market."

