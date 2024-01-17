Airborne LiDAR Industry Predicted to Surge at a CAGR of 16.4%, Anticipating $1,010.5 Million Revenue by 2025.

Airborne Lidar Market

Airborne Lidar Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

The current business scenario has witnessed an upsurge in the adoption of airborne LiDAR owing to low cost, drone-based imaging.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Airborne LiDAR Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Component (Lasers, Inertial Navigation Systems, Cameras, GPS/GNSS Receivers, and Micro-electromechanical Systems), Application (Corridor Mapping, Seismology, Exploration & Detection, and Others), and End User (Aerospace & Defense, Civil Engineering, Archaeology, Forestry & Agriculture, Mining Industry, and Transportation & Logistics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Global airborne LiDAR market size is expected to reach $1,010.5 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025.

Advancements in laser technology and aerial vehicles have reduced the cost of airborne LiDAR systems. Furthermore, increase in airborne LiDAR applications in various industries, apart from conventional military applications, has accelerated the demand for airborne LiDAR globally. Moreover, reduction in price of drones, expansion of applications in defense & civil engineering, and rise in demand for 3D imaging are projected to supplement the market growth. Fueled by the high demand for accurate and high-resolution 3D images of the tracked object, these aerial vehicles are most widely used in defense & aerospace, civil engineering, forestry & agriculture, transportation & logistics among other domains.

Among the various industries, the defense & aerospace segment contributed the highest revenue share, of the overall market revenue. This segment is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. However, the mining industry sector is expected grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The airborne LiDAR industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the airborne LiDAR market include,

➤ Merrick & Company

➤ Airborne Imaging,

➤ Teledyne Technologies,

➤ Leica Geosystems,

➤ Flir Systems, Inc.,

➤ Faro Technologies, Inc.,

➤ Lasermap Inc.,

➤ RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH,

➤ Firmatek,

➤ Saab Group

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international security screening market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

➤ This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global airborne LiDAR market outlook along with current trends and future estimations to identify profitable investment opportunities

➤ Key drivers, opportunities, and restraints that shape the market along with their impact analysis are explained

➤ Porters five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to facilitate better business decisions for stakeholders and strengthen their supplier and buyer networks

➤ Market estimation of geographical regions is based on the current market scenario and future trends

