TechMediaWire Named Official Newswire for the MGS24 Conference in February 2024

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via TechMediaWire -- IBN , a multifaceted communications organization with 60+ brands, is pleased to announce that TechMediaWire has been designated as the official newswire for the MGS 24 Summit, hosted by the Mobile Growth Association. Scheduled to take place from February 15-16, 2024, the event will be held in Las Vegas.



The MGS24 Summit, organized by the Mobile Growth Association, serves as a flagship think tank and forum for the mobile industry, bringing together experts from mobile technologies, web3, blockchain and AI to lead the next wave of innovation. Over two days, attendees can expect to gain invaluable insights into growth strategies, learn about transformative technologies and build lasting partnerships with thought leaders and industry veterans.

In the 2023 edition of the conference, 67% of attendees were key decision-makers, including CXOs, founders and senior management, representing various verticals such as mobile gaming, finance and banking, mCommerce, food and beverages, lifestyle and investments.

The MGS24 Summit will explore key themes and topics through engaging presentations and informative discussions, including:

Mobile Innovations: Trends in Mobile App Development

User Acquisition and Engagement Strategies

Monetization and App Revenue Models

Blockchain Integration

Blockchain for App Security and Privacy

NFTs and Gaming: The Blockchain Connection

Smart Contracts and Decentralized Applications (dApps)

AI and Machine Learning: AI-Powered Personalization and Recommendations

AI in Customer Support and Chatbots

Machine Learning for App Optimization and Performance

Funding and Investment



As the official newswire for MGS24, TechMediaWire will employ press release dissemination, article syndication and comprehensive news coverage solutions to generate widespread interest across target audiences, including investors, technologists, developers, consumers, journalists and the broader public. Leveraging IBN’s unique communications capabilities and outreach strategies, the diverse collection of high-impact brands is set to drive additional visibility and recognition throughout the online community.

As the corporate communications firm for the event, IBN will utilize its array of digital solutions to enhance recognition and advance the outreach of MGS24’s planned initiatives through its multi-brand social media-driven approaches. IBN’s coverage extends to 5,000+ syndication partners, including 60+ IBN brands that collectively reach an audience of 2+ million.

Jen Laloup, Cofounder, Chairwoman and CEO of Mobile Growth Association, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “We are very glad to have brought IBN’s TechMediaWire on board to further support MGS24. As a market leader in multiple sectors of the communications industry, IBN’s expertise will help optimize the MGS24 outreach strategy across additional markets, elevating the visibility of speakers, sponsors, and the conference itself.”

Jonathan Keim, director of investor communications for IBN, added, “The Mobile Growth Association has a 16-year track record in the space and is positioning MGS24 as the industry flagship event for mobile technologies and associated sectors by offering a myriad of educational opportunities and a unique networking platform. We are thrilled to be working alongside the Mobile Growth Association team and contributing to the industry’s growth.”

To register and explore different ticket options or become a sponsor, please visit: https://mobilegrowthassociation.com/events/mgs-24/

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer