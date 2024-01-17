Pizza Nova raises $15,000 for SickKids Foundation as part of its holiday campaign

Toronto, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pizza Nova has donated $15,000 to the SickKids Foundation as part of its holiday fundraiser, featuring the sale of its 60th anniversary commemorative tote bag online and in stores. The bag featured the brand's iconic "Ciao" greeting with a portion of the proceeds directed to the SickKids Foundation. On January 16 Pizza Nova presented a cheque to Alex Chiarlitti, Manager, Cause Marketing, and Stacey Robinson, Director of Cause Marketing at the SickKids Foundation at SickKids Hospital in downtown Toronto. Pizza Nova's donation was part of a two-year partnership with SickKids Foundation.

"We value every opportunity we have to partner with SickKids Foundation and support their lifesaving and life-enriching work," says Domenic Primucci, president of Pizza Nova. "On behalf of our entire team, I thank our loyal customers and franchisees for their enthusiastic participation in this fundraiser and especially the personnel and donors of SickKids who provide leading-edge care for so many children and their families."

This collaborative effort underscores Pizza Nova's commitment to positively impacting the communities in which it operates. The funds raised will go towards health and scientific advancements to continue breakthrough research and patient care. Rian and Qais, SickKids Foundation ambassadors and patients of SickKids Hospital were the faces of the SickKids Foundation campaign. Rian joined the SickKids Foundation and Pizza Nova teams during the cheque presentation event on Tuesday.

"We are grateful to Pizza Nova for its leadership and support," says Stacey Robinson, Director of Cause Marketing at SickKids Foundation. "Partnerships such as these allow us to truly live out our mission of creating a better world through children's health."

For more information on Pizza Nova, visit pizzanova.com or follow the company on social media at @pizzanova.

- 30 -

About Pizza Nova

Founded in 1963, Pizza Nova is a family-operated business that is committed to sharing the rich taste of Italy with Canadians. Pizza Nova has more than 150 stores and concession locations in Southern Ontario and inspired by family values such as trust, integrity, and authenticity. They are known for fresh toppings, high-quality ingredients and a wide range of authentic Italian menu items including lasagna, panzerotti, Italian sandwiches, chicken wings and arancini. They also have a line of Primucci branded products featuring Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Homestyle Tomato Sauce, Italian Hot Peppers, Spicy Green Olives, and Sundried Black Olives. Taste the Difference and learn more at pizzanova.com.

About SickKids Foundation

Established in 1972, SickKids Foundation raises funds on behalf of The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and is the largest charitable funder of child health research, learning and care in Canada. Philanthropy is a critical source of funding for SickKids – one of the world's foremost pediatric health-care institutions. Thanks to the generosity of the community, SickKids Foundation generated more than $205 million in revenue in support of children's health for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. Precision health for every child is the future. At SickKids, it's already begun. Join us at HealtheFuture.ca.

Attachment

Dalia Esposito Torchia Communications 5146542635 dalia@torchiacom.com