DEPARTMENT OF THE NAVY AWARDS NOBLIS MSD $93 MILLION CONTRACT

Noblis MSD will provide services to support a modernized fleet with fully prepared and technologically capable crews

Reston, Va., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblis MSD, a Noblis subsidiary and leading provider of science, technology and engineering services to the Department of Defense, today announced that it has been awarded the NAVSEA PMS 339 Fleet Introduction contract valued at more than $93 million.

Under this contract, the Noblis team will continue providing on-site, waterfront-based administrative, logistics, manning and training, commissioning, network administration and database development services at the Navy's Fleet Concentration areas and shipbuilding yards.

“Having served this critical mission for over 10 years, we are honored to be selected to prepare and deliver crews for the most complex warships ever built,” said Mile Corrigan, Noblis’ president and chief executive officer.

“The Noblis MSD Fleet Introduction team is an accomplished and experienced technical team,” said Glenn Hickok, president of Noblis MSD. “On day one, they have an acute understanding of the requirements needed to support the customer and its crews.”

About Noblis MSD

Noblis MSD, a Noblis company, is a leading provider of science, technology and engineering services to the Department of Defense. As a recognized leader in network design, operational readiness, system integration and modernization and lifecycle sustainment, we provide engineering, enterprise transformation and program management support to design solutions that support the warfighter.

About Noblis

For more than 25 years, Noblis has been an innovator within the federal government, committed to enriching lives and making our nation safer while investing in the missions of tomorrow. As a nonprofit, Noblis works for the public good, providing independent and objective science, technology and engineering solutions. We work with a wide range of government clients in the defense, homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement and federal civil sectors.

