Precisely Launches PSYTE™ US Geodemographic Data, Enabling Businesses to Reach Their Ideal Audience

New segmentation data product, supercharged by the PreciselyID, provides unbeatable levels of context for confident location-based targeting and decision-making

BURLINGTON, Mass. – January 17, 2023 – Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced the launch of its PSYTE™ US geodemographic segmentation data product, providing easy-to-understand classification of populations in target geographies across all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Part of an extensive data enrichment portfolio, the product’s expertly curated dataset enables businesses to deepen customer relationships by providing personalized services, save time and money with more accurate audience targeting, and fuel confident decisions by uncovering greater levels of context from customer data.

The dataset unlocks additional value through its integration with the PreciselyID, a unique and persistent identifier from Precisely that allows tagged addresses to be seamlessly linked to its comprehensive data enrichment portfolio.

Consumers increasingly expect the brands they engage with to offer a more relevant customer experience, with McKinsey reporting that 71% of consumers look for personalized communications. However, many organizations struggle with ever-growing volumes of data for useful customer insights – particularly alongside the added pressure of staying compliant in an evolving regulatory landscape.

“The past few years have transformed the way in which people live, work, and travel – with companies challenged to derive meaningful insights from increasingly complex and multi-dimensional data,” said Dan Adams, SVP – Data Strategy & Operations at Precisely. “The PSYTE US geodemographic dataset simplifies enrichment and access to trustworthy data, using proprietary techniques to ensure that all foundational data is kept up-to-date, and accurately reflects the ever-changing nature of the US population.”

The new dataset means businesses can improve efficiencies through lower costs and greater time savings by leveraging geodemographic segmentation data with a rich understanding of the population in an area. Anonymized, aggregated, and fully compliant data can accelerate insights on socio-economic and behavioral characteristics, effectively increasing customer engagement and loyalty. The product also classifies segments into 12 lifestyle groups and 63 mutually exclusive neighborhood types that are easily identified by a common naming convention. This highly curated data from Precisely supports organizations in a wide variety of critical uses, including:

Customer Insights – better understand consumers based on age, income, lifestyle, and other factors needed for personalized marketing and product strategies.

Location Planning – analyze demographics of different target neighborhoods when establishing the ideal location for new stores or services.

Investment Analytics - assess new markets for potential risks and opportunities based on economic and social conditions.

Logistics and Delivery Planning – identify preferences of target customers, to better manage stock levels and availability of products in different locations.

Emergency Planning – access insights into the demographics of specific regions for more effective governmental and public sector policy planning, emergency services deployment, route evacuations, and more.

“The addition of the PreciselyID exponentially increases the valuable insights derived through PSYTE US geodemographic data by allowing it to easily connect to over 400 Precisely datasets, containing more than 9,000 attributes,” said Adams. “It’s a powerful combination that provides unbeatable levels of data context for organizations seeking to make confident location-based decisions.”

PSYTE™ US geodemographic data is available now, with Precisely Data Integrity Suite integration coming soon.

About Precisely

Precisely is the global leader in data integrity, providing accuracy, consistency, and context in data for 12,000 customers in more than 100 countries, including 99 of the Fortune 100. Precisely’s data integration, data quality, data governance, location intelligence, and data enrichment products power better business decisions to create better outcomes. Learn more at www.precisely.com.



