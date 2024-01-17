Transparent Display Market Size Expected to Exceed USD 23.3 Billion by 2033, Exhibiting a CAGR of 29%, According to Persistence Market Research

The transparent display market is experiencing growth due to an increasing demand for LCD-based transparent displays across various industries. Additionally, there is a rising usage of transparent displays in Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs) and related products.

New York, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Persistence Market Research predicts that the transparent display market will reach $1.8 billion by 2023 and is expected to grow to $23.2 billion by 2033, with a yearly growth rate of 29%.



In the fast-paced world of retail, businesses are always seeking new ways to grab customers' attention and enhance the shopping experience. Transparent displays are a promising technology that is likely to transform the retail industry soon.

These advanced screens enable retailers to showcase their products in a more captivating and interactive manner, thanks to high-resolution visuals and transparency. Integrated sensors and cameras gather valuable information about customers' demographics and preferences.

In the gaming world, accessories like goggles and visors could incorporate flexible and transparent Augmented Reality (AR) displays, offering gamers a more immersive experience. Transparent displays have gained attention from artists, designers, and tech enthusiasts, representing a rapidly emerging technology.

These innovative screens provide users with a unique level of interaction with the environment, displaying images and videos while maintaining a see-through quality.

Samsung and LG have been at the forefront of developing sophisticated and versatile screens in recent years. Advancements have led to more detailed, color-accurate, and energy-efficient displays. As technology progresses, transparent displays are likely to find even more creative applications in the future.

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$ 1.8 Billion Estimated Revenue 2033 US$ 23.3 Billion Growth Rate – CAGR 27.1% Forecast Period 2023-2033

Crystal Display Systems Ltd.

LG Electronics

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Verizon

AT&T Intellectual Property

Sierra Wireless

Universal Display

2018 to 2022 transparent display Sales Analysis Compared to Demand Forecast from 2023 to 2033

According to PMR, the global market for transparent displays is set to grow by 29% each year from 2023 to 2033. Looking back, from 2018 to 2022, the market already saw significant growth, with a yearly increase of 44.1%.

As technology gets better, transparent displays are becoming a big deal in shopping. They're changing how people shop and make purchases. You can also use transparent screens for ads and promotions, making products look even cooler.

Transparent displays can do more than that. Imagine getting real-time information, weather updates, and calendar reminders on things like appliances, mirrors, and windows. For example, having a see-through schedule on your bathroom mirror could help you plan your day.

In the medical world, transparent displays might become a thing in the future. Surgeons could use them to see real-time images and patient data while doing surgeries. Even students studying medicine could watch surgical procedures without anything blocking their view, thanks to transparent displays.

Transparent displays are also connecting the physical and digital worlds, especially in Augmented Reality (AR). Think of a driver getting navigation info right on the car's windshield without anything getting in the way. These kinds of uses can make a big difference in how people experience things and stay safe.

Market Dynamics:

Driver: Increased Use of Transparent Displays in HMD and HUD Products

More and more, we're seeing transparent displays being used in things like Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs) and Heads-Up Displays (HUDs) in different areas like cars, planes, sports, healthcare, and more. People are really into these transparent displays because they're cool and different. OLED technology, which is a type of display, is getting popular for smart wearables like smart glasses and virtual reality headsets. This is helping the transparent display market grow, especially in areas like medicine, cars, entertainment, and education. In the next 5 years, we expect a big demand for display panels used in smart glasses, HUDs, and HMDs.

Restraint: High Cost of Transparent Display Products



The stuff we use, like phones and TVs, can get expensive when they use new technologies. Transparent displays are no different. When new display technologies like OLED come out, they can cost a lot. People usually wait for the prices to go down before buying them. This can slow down the growth of the transparent display market because the initial cost of making these cool devices is high. As a result, the prices for these devices might be high too, and not everyone can afford them.

Opportunity: More People Using Transparent Displays for Digital Signs

Transparent displays are getting more popular in things like digital signs you see in stores, hotels, smart home gadgets, and cars. One cool thing about these displays is that they're see-through, so you can look at the information on the screen while still seeing what's behind it. This is handy for showing images, text, or videos on real-life objects behind the screen. Transparent displays use less power compared to traditional ones, making them more attractive. So, there's a good opportunity for these displays to be used more in digital signs for different businesses.

Challenge: Prices of Display Panels Going Up and Down

Companies that make display panels, the things that make screens work, depend a lot on how much they can sell them for and how many they can sell. Prices and sales can go up and down because of various things like the cost of materials, how well the panels are made, how much people want them, and how much they cost to transport. Sometimes, when a lot of panels are made, the prices can drop. On the other hand, if there's not enough to meet demand, prices might go up. This up-and-down pricing can be tough for companies in the transparent display market and affect their growth.

Competition Overview:

Building Partnerships and Innovating in the Transparent Display Industry

Transparent display makers and developers team up in smart partnerships. The goal is to make their mark in the market, so they need to boost their marketing, upgrade their tech skills, and enhance their product offerings. By joining forces, these companies can create new and cool solutions.

They don't just stop there. To make their products even better, they invest time and effort in research and development. This means coming up with new and improved versions to stay competitive with other companies.

In April 2023, LG shared some exciting news during the Visit Korean Heritage campaign at a South Korean airport. They proudly announced that their LG OLED T would be on display for everyone to see.

Then, in June 2023, the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) had a clever idea. They introduced a smart solution to tackle issues with transparency. Using MXene nanotechnology, they could create a see-through, flexible OLED that stays bright even when it's in water. MXene is a super-conductive material that's also see-through. This is the first time they've used it in this way, and it solves the problem of displays getting sensitive to moisture. Quite clever!

Transparent Display Market Segmentation:

Display Size: In the transparent display market, the size of displays can be divided into small & medium and large. Small & medium displays are more popular, being versatile and useful for many tasks. They are favored for showing educational content, vibrant graphics, and videos in various industries. Businesses find them handy for different purposes.

Technology: The technology used in transparent displays includes LCD, OLED, and others. Among these, OLEDs bring in the most revenue. Transparent OLED screens stand out because they emit light and stay see-through even when turned off. OLEDs are also 40% more transparent than traditional LCDs. Manufacturers are switching to OLEDs, taking advantage of their transparency. LG, for instance, introduced the "OLED Shelf," a stylish addition to living rooms, showcasing art or TV episodes.

Resolution: Transparent displays are categorized by resolution, such as ultra HD, Full HD, and HD. Ultra HD displays are leading the market due to the growing demand for an exceptional user experience, offering wide viewing angles.

Product Type: In terms of products, transparent displays include head-mounted displays, head-up displays, digital signage, smart appliances, and others. The smart appliance segment is expected to grow rapidly, driven by increased demand for high-quality LEDs and gaming laptops. The gaming display market has seen a boost, with LG planning to launch gaming OLED screens, known for their speed and performance.

Verticals: Transparent displays are used across various verticals like consumer, retail & hospitality, sports & entertainment, healthcare, aerospace & defense, automotive & transportation, and others. The automotive & transportation sector dominates, especially with advancements in autonomous driving and augmented reality. The sports & entertainment segment is growing rapidly due to its superior visualization capabilities.

Regional Insights: The transparent display market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region leads the market, driven by increasing demand for transparent displays in various industries like automotive and retail. Key countries analyzed include the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Brazil.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

