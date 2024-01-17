Automotive Collision Avoidance System Market to Grow at CAGR of 9% through 2030, Says SNS Insider
Automotive Collision Avoidance System Market Size And Segmentation By Product, By Technology, By Application, By Regions And Global Market Forecast 2023-2030
Automotive collision avoidance system market is anticipated to reach USD 113.63 billion by 2030 with a 9% CAGR By 2023–2030, Due to the growing demand for vehicles with automated driving systems.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐯𝐨𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
— Sr. Researcher Roshan Rathod
The global Automotive Collision Avoidance System Market size was valued at USD 57.02 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 113.63 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Government initiatives promoting vehicular safety standards further amplify the growth prospects for the Market.
According to SNS Insider, with advancements in sensor technologies, artificial intelligence, and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, the ACAS market is evolving to provide comprehensive safety solutions.
𝐓𝐨 𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1459
𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐯𝐨𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:
The Automotive Collision Avoidance System Market has witnessed substantial growth due to several key factors shaping the automotive industry. One of the primary drivers is the increasing focus on road safety and the implementation of stringent safety regulations worldwide. Governments and regulatory bodies are emphasizing the adoption of advanced safety technologies in vehicles to reduce the frequency and severity of collisions. Collision avoidance systems, which typically include radar, lidar, and camera-based sensors, play a pivotal role in preventing accidents by providing real-time warnings and, in some cases, actively intervening to avoid collisions. As consumers become more aware of the benefits of such systems and as safety standards continue to evolve, the demand for automotive collision avoidance systems is expected to grow significantly.
Moreover, the rise in consumer preferences for vehicles equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) contributes to the market's growth. Collision avoidance systems are integral components of ADAS, providing features such as automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control. The growing acceptance of semi-autonomous and autonomous driving technologies further propels the adoption of collision avoidance systems, as these technologies heavily rely on sophisticated sensor systems to navigate and react to the surrounding environment. As automotive manufacturers continue to invest in research and development to enhance the capabilities of collision avoidance systems, the market is likely to experience sustained growth in the foreseeable future.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞:
The market scope of the Automotive Collision Avoidance System (ACAS) is poised for remarkable growth, propelled by the increasing emphasis on road safety and the relentless pursuit of innovative technologies within the automotive industry. As the demand for safer driving experiences intensifies, ACAS emerges as a pivotal solution, offering real-time threat detection and autonomous intervention to prevent collisions. The market is expected to witness significant expansion across various vehicle segments, including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and even emerging electric and autonomous vehicle categories.
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
The Automotive Collision Avoidance System Market in the APAC region is experiencing a paradigm shift driven by the escalating demand for advanced safety features in automobiles. With the burgeoning automotive industry in countries like China and India, consumers are increasingly prioritizing vehicles equipped with cutting-edge collision avoidance systems. The APAC region, characterized by diverse traffic conditions and road infrastructure, has witnessed a surge in the adoption of these systems as they play a pivotal role in averting accidents and enhancing overall road safety. The market analysis reveals a dynamic landscape with a multitude of players striving to innovate and cater to the evolving preferences of consumers positioning it as a key hub for technological advancements and market expansion.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
Honeywell International, Inc. (the US), Denso Corporation (Japan), Siemens AG (Germany), Alstom SA (France), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), General Electric Company (US), Aptiv Plc (Republic of Ireland), Rockwell Collins, Inc. (the US), and Hexagon AB (Sweden) are some of the affluent competitors with significant market share in the Automotive Collision Avoidance System Market.
𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
The integration of V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) communication is fostering a collaborative approach, allowing vehicles to exchange information and create a more comprehensive safety network. As the market continues to innovate, the convergence of these technologies not only mitigates collision risks but also marks a significant stride towards an intelligent and interconnected automotive ecosystem.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
Lidar technology emerges as an important segment within the Collision Avoidance System Market, offering a sophisticated and nuanced approach to hazard detection. Lidar, an acronym for Light Detection and Ranging, utilizes laser beams to precisely measure distances and create detailed, three-dimensional maps of the surroundings. Within the automotive sector, Lidar stands out as a transformative force in collision avoidance systems, providing vehicles with a keen awareness of their environment. This technology segment analysis reveals Lidar's prowess in enhancing the accuracy and speed of collision detection, thereby significantly contributing to the mitigation of potential accidents.
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭:
• Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
• Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)
• Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)
• Parking assistance
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:
• LiDAR
• RADAR
• Ultrasonic
• Camera
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
• Rail
• Automotive
• Aerospace and Defense
• Marine
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬:
• Experiencing a transformative shift, underlining the industry's commitment to enhancing road safety. With the advent of advanced technologies like radar sensors, cameras, and artificial intelligence, these systems are evolving beyond conventional safety features.
• Machine learning algorithms and predictive analytics play a pivotal role, enabling vehicles to anticipate and respond to potential hazards swiftly.
𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1459
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:
“Market leaders such as Bosch, Continental, and Mobileye have invested heavily in advanced sensor technologies and artificial intelligence algorithms to bolster collision avoidance capabilities. These companies have focused on integrating lidar, radar, and camera systems to create comprehensive, real-time detection networks that can identify potential hazards with unprecedented accuracy. Moreover, collaborative efforts between automakers and technology providers have led to the development of innovative solutions, such as vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, enabling cars to exchange crucial information about their surroundings”
𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
𝟏. 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Scope
1.3 Research Assumptions
𝟐. 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
𝟑. 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
𝟒. 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession
𝟓. 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟔. 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫’𝐬 𝟓 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥
𝟕. 𝐏𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟖. 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐯𝐨𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭
8.1 Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
8.2 Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)
8.3 Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)
8.4 Parking assistance
8.5 Others
𝟗. 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐯𝐨𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
9.1 LiDAR
9.2 RADAR
9.3 Ultrasonic
9.4 Camera
9.5 Others
𝟏𝟎. 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐯𝐨𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
10.1 Rail
10.2 Automotive
10.3 Aerospace and Defense
10.4 Marine
𝟏𝟏. 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.5 The Middle East & Africa
11.6 Latin America
𝟏𝟐. 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬
𝟏𝟑. 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
13.1 Competitive Benchmarking
13.2 Market Share analysis
13.3 Recent Developments
𝟏𝟒. 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company 's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider
+1 4152300044
info@snsinsider.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram