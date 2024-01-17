Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Anagrelide Viatris (previously Anagrelide Mylan), anagrelide, Date of authorisation: 15/02/2018, Revision: 9, Status: Authorised

Anagrelide Mylan is a medicine used to reduce the number of platelets (components that help the blood to clot) in patients with essential thrombocythaemia (a disease in which there are too many platelets circulating in the blood). ‘Essential’ means that the disease has no obvious cause.

Anagrelide Mylan is used when the patient’s current treatment does not work well enough or has unacceptable side effects, and when they are ‘at risk’ because of their age (over 60 years), very high platelet counts or previous clotting problems.

Anagrelide Mylan contains the active substance anagrelide and is a ‘generic medicine’. This means that Anagrelide Mylan contains the same active substance and works in the same way as a ‘reference medicine’ already authorised in the European Union (EU) called Xagrid. Anagrelide Mylan is also a ‘hybrid medicine’ because it is available in an additional strength.