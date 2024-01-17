Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Bemfola, follitropin alfa, Date of authorisation: 26/03/2014, Revision: 11, Status: Authorised

The most common side effects with Bemfola (which may affect more than 1 in 10 people) are reactions at the injection site (pain, redness, bruising, swelling or irritation). In women, ovarian cysts (sacs of fluid within the ovaries) and headache are also seen in more than 1 patient in 10. For the full list of all side effects reported with Bemfola, see the package leaflet.

Bemfola must not be used in people who are hypersensitive (allergic) to follitropin alfa, FSH, or any of the other ingredients. It must not be used in patients with tumours of the pituitary gland or hypothalamus, or cancer of the breast, womb or ovary. It must not be used when it would not be possible for the patient to have an effective response, such as in patients whose ovaries or testicles do not work or in women who should not get pregnant for medical reasons. In women, Bemfola must not be used when there is enlargement of an ovary or a cyst that is caused by something other than polycystic ovarian disease, or when there is unexplained bleeding from the vagina. For the full list of restrictions, see the package leaflet.

In some women, the ovaries can over-respond to stimulation. This is called ‘ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome’. Doctors and patients must be aware of this possibility. For more information, please see the package leaflet.