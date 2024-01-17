Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Prasugrel Viatris (previously Prasugrel Mylan), prasugrel, Date of authorisation: 15/05/2018, Revision: 10, Status: Authorised

Prasugrel Mylan is available as tablets (5 and 10 mg) and can only be obtained with a prescription. Prasugrel Mylan treatment starts with one 60-mg dose. This is then followed by 10 mg taken once a day, except in patients weighing less than 60 kg, who should take 5 mg once a day. Patients taking Prasugrel Mylan should also take aspirin as prescribed by their doctors. It is recommended that treatment with Prasugrel Mylan and aspirin continue for up to a year.

The use of Prasugrel Mylan is not recommended in patients over 75 years of age, unless the doctor has carefully considered its benefits and risks, and regards treatment with Prasugrel Mylan as necessary. In this case, the patient should take 5 mg daily following a 60-mg starting dose.

For more information about using Prasugrel Mylan, see the package leaflet or contact your doctor or pharmacist.