Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,224 in the last 365 days.

Clinical Trials Information System (CTIS) sponsor end user training programme - June 2024, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from 10 June 2024, 09:00 (CEST) to 13 June 2024, 13:30 (CEST)

EMA offers a virtual training programme, organised by DIA, to support sponsor user preparedness for the new Clinical Trials Information System and the new way of submitting a clinical trial application and managing the life cycle of a clinical trial in the European Union (EU) and European Economic Area (EEA).

A hands-on approach is taken to explaining and demonstrating the functionalities of the system, such as user management, how to submit an initial application as well as modifications, both substantial and non-substantial. Also, how to manage the life cycle of a Clinical Trial, how to apply Deferral rules and respond to a Request for Information (RFI) will be addressed.

A blended learning approach is being used, offering components on-demand, self-paced and live virtual.

Who should attend?

This training programme is open to sponsor users of the new CTIS: commercial and non-commercial sponsors as well as Contract Research Organisations (CROs).

Learning objectives

Section I - These topics are offered on demand in a format of a recording which preferably should be watched before joining the live course:

  • Introduction to Clinical Trials Regulation (CTR) (EU) No 536/2014
  • Transparency
  • Data protection in CTIS
  • CTIS Sponsor User Personas

Section II - These topics are offered in a live virtual course:

  • Overview of CTIS components and system functionalities
  • Sponsor User Access Management,
  • Management of registered users (Role Matrix)
  • Create, submit and withdraw an initial application; Update the initial application through other applications (substantial modifications, additional MSC)
  • Respond to Request for Information (RFI) received during the evaluation
  • Manage a Clinical Trial through CTIS
  • Sponsor search, view and download a Clinical Trial and Clinical Trial Application (CTA)
  • Create and submit an Annual Safety Report and respond to related RFIs
  • Clinical Study Reports (CSR) submissions

You just read:

Clinical Trials Information System (CTIS) sponsor end user training programme - June 2024, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from 10 June 2024, 09:00 (CEST) to 13 June 2024, 13:30 (CEST)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more