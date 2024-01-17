Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Clopidogrel / Acetylsalicylic acid Viatris (previously Clopidogrel / Acetylsalicylic acid Mylan), clopidogrel,acetylsalicylic acid, Date of authorisation: 09/01/2020, Revision: 6, Status:…

Both active substances in the medicine, clopidogrel and acetylsalicylic acid, are antiplatelet medicines. This means that they help to prevent components in the blood called platelets from sticking together and forming clots, thus helping to prevent another heart attack.

Clopidogrel blocks a substance called ADP from attaching to a receptor (target) on the surface of platelets. This stops the platelets becoming ‘sticky’, reducing the risk of a blood clot forming.

Acetylsalicylic acid blocks an enzyme called prostaglandin cyclo-oxygenase. This reduces the production of a substance called thromboxane, which normally helps clots to form by attaching platelets together. The combination of the two active substances reduces the risk of blood clots forming more than either medicine alone.

Both active substances have been available in the EU for a number of years. Clopidogrel has been authorised since 1998 as an antiplatelet medicine, and is often used in combination with acetylsalicylic acid. Acetylsalicylic acid has been available for over 100 years.