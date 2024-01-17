Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,225 in the last 365 days.

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Amvuttra, vutrisiran, Date of authorisation: 15/09/2022, Revision: 2, Status: Authorised

Amvuttra can only be obtained with a prescription and treatment should be started and supervised by a doctor experienced in the treatment of patients with amyloidosis. Treatment should begin as early as possible after diagnosis, to avoid further progression of the disease.

The medicine is available as an injection under the skin (subcutaneous) in the abdomen, thigh, or upper arm. The recommended dose is 25 mg once every 3 months. Patients should also take vitamin A supplements during treatment with Amvuttra.

For patients whose disease progresses to stage 3 polyneuropathy, the doctor may continue treatment if the benefits outweigh the risks.

For more information about using Amvuttra, see the package leaflet or contact your doctor or pharmacist.

You just read:

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Amvuttra, vutrisiran, Date of authorisation: 15/09/2022, Revision: 2, Status: Authorised

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more