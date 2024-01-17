Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Amvuttra, vutrisiran, Date of authorisation: 15/09/2022, Revision: 2, Status: Authorised

Amvuttra can only be obtained with a prescription and treatment should be started and supervised by a doctor experienced in the treatment of patients with amyloidosis. Treatment should begin as early as possible after diagnosis, to avoid further progression of the disease.

The medicine is available as an injection under the skin (subcutaneous) in the abdomen, thigh, or upper arm. The recommended dose is 25 mg once every 3 months. Patients should also take vitamin A supplements during treatment with Amvuttra.

For patients whose disease progresses to stage 3 polyneuropathy, the doctor may continue treatment if the benefits outweigh the risks.

For more information about using Amvuttra, see the package leaflet or contact your doctor or pharmacist.