Ukraine Energy Support Fund conducts training for beneficiaries among Ukrainian energy companies

Last week, the Energy Community Secretariat, the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy, and the USAID-funded Energy Security Project organised a webinar for over 150 participants from various sectors of the Ukrainian energy sector.

The training aimed to inform Ukrainian energy companies on how to harness the support offered through the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, and to expedite the submission of support requests in areas such as passive protection, renewable energy and electricity generation from natural gas.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Energy and the Energy Community Secretariat also offered insights into the various ranges of support available under the Fund.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established to provide financial support for repairing Ukrainian energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and to maintain the functioning of the energy sector. It is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat, co-shared by the European Commission, and receives significant contributions from governments, international organisations, and corporate donors.

To date, the fund has raised contributions of over €405 million and has already procured equipment worth more than €130 million, contributing to Ukraine’s ongoing reconstruction efforts.

