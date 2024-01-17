Submit Release
EU and Germany provide 100 grants of €10,000 each to Ukrainian enterprises

Under the EU4Business programme, funded by the European Union and the German government, Ukrainian micro, small and medium-sized (MSME) with export potential and innovative capabilities can receive 100 grants of up to €10,000 each for recovery, development, and sustainability.

MSMEs operating in the following sectors are invited to apply for grants:

  • processing (machine building, furniture, food, and light industry, etc.);
  • creative industries;
  • logistics and transportation;
  • other sectors with export or innovation potential (e.g., educational, and medical services).

You can apply for a grant through the dedicated website until 11 February.

The grant competition is launched under the ‘EU4Business: SME Recovery, Competitiveness, and Internationalization international cooperation’ programme, funded by the European Union and the German government. The programme aims to support Ukraine’s economic resilience, recovery, and growth, create better conditions for the development of Ukrainian MSMEs, and support innovation and exports. The programme is implemented by the German federal company “Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH”.

