EU Delegation to Ukraine announces new Euroclubs project competition

The Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine has announced the new Euroclubs project competition.

The Delegation invites experienced and new Euroclubs to submit applications for the competition in the following areas:

  • coverage of thematic priorities of the competition;
  • development of the Euroclub network;
  • commemoration of thematic European dates and weeks;
  • organisation of contests “How I see European Ukraine”.

The application should involve at least three Euroclubs from different cities or regions of Ukraine and representatives from other EU Networks in the project.

The deadline for application is 1 March.

The top 30 Euroclubs with the best project ideas will receive consultation, financial, and organisational support to implement their project.

