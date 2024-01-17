Revolutionizing Healthcare: U.S. Healthcare IT Market Size Projected to Reach USD 344.07 billion by 2030 at a 13.4% CAGR

US Healthcare IT Market Size 2033

Increase in acceptability of mHealth and telehealth services in the U.S. due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic acts as a key growth driver of market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “U.S. Healthcare IT Market By Product Type (Healthcare Provider Solutions, Healthcare Payer Solutions, and HCIT Outsourcing Services) and End User (Healthcare Providers and Healthcare Payers): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.” According to the report, the U.S. Healthcare IT Market Size was valued at USD 96.93 billion in 2020 and it is estimated to surpass around USD 344.07 billion by 2030, with a registered CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2030.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐓 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Rise in demand for quality healthcare services & solutions, surge in acceptance of mHealth & telehealth practices, growing emphasis toward improved patient safety & patient care, and increase in government initiatives to promote healthcare IT drive the U.S healthcare IT market. Furthermore, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and cancer boosts the demand for advanced and safer treatments such as mHealth application for blood pressure monitoring, patient health analyzing software, and telehealth services, which has supplemented the growth yet more. Moreover, rise in integration of artificial intelligence (AI) for development of advanced healthcare devices has created a number of lucrative opportunities in the industry.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨-

• The Covid-19 pandemic heightened the demand for healthcare IT solutions to offer effective services to patients through locations. This, in turn, impacted the U.S. healthcare IT market positively.

• Also, growing inclination toward virtual health monitoring and increase in use of telehealth propelled the market growth in several ways.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐓 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:-

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

• Eclinicalworks

• GE Healthcare

• Koch Industries

• HealthStream, Inc

• 3M

• Athenahealth, Inc

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Greenway Health, LLC

𝐔.𝐒. 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐓 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: –

Based on product type, the healthcare provider solutions segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the U.S. healthcare IT market in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 13.95% throughout the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the healthcare providers segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the U.S. healthcare IT market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by the end of 2030. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.59% during the forecast period.

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤

North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

