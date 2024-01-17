Medici Bank to Present at the Sequire Investor Summit in Puerto Rico

San Juan, PR, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medici Bank will be presenting at the upcoming Sequire Investor Summit scheduled for January 23-25, 2024, at Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico; the highly anticipated conference offers a curated array of opportunities for funds, companies, and investors on an international scale. Medici Bank is thrilled to participate in this year's Sequire Investor Summit and looks forward to sharing its knowledge and expertise with attendees.



Due to its favorable tax benefits, Puerto Rico is home to many family offices, funds, and wealthy investors. Medici Bank was established in Puerto Rico to profitably serve the world from this international business hub with some of the lowest taxes on the planet.

“Puerto Rico has fast become a haven for savvy investors, in particular those focused on alternative investments with significant capital gains potential. Medici Bank offers a unique equity investment opportunity for those looking for regulated exposure to digital asset economics, in particular in the low risk, yet high-margin, asset-based lending arena” – Said Ed Boyle, CEO of Medici Bank.

For more information about the Sequire Investor Summit, including registration details, please visit the official event website at https://puertorico.srax.com/

About Medici Bank

Medici Bank is a Puerto Rico, US based off-shore bank, banking people and business from around the world, able to process deposits and payments in up to 65 currencies. Due to its highly efficient online-only operations and automation-first approach, Medici Bank is able to offer aggressive savings rates. Uniquely for a US-based bank, Medici Bank will offer consumer loans against bitcoin and ethereum collateral starting in February of 2024.

