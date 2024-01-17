Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,595 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,237 in the last 365 days.

Roy Swan to Join Freddie Mac’s Board of Directors

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced the election of Roy Swan to its Board of Directors effective February 19, 2024. Swan is an executive with more than 30-years of experience in law, banking, corporate finance, public policy and investment management. Currently, Mr. Swan is the director of Mission Investments at the Ford Foundation, where he leads a team making $1 billion in impact investments over a 10-year period.

“Roy Swan’s experience in financial services and his work overseeing mission and community development investments established him as a major player in impact investing,” said Lance Drummond, Chair-Elect of Freddie Mac’s Board of Directors. “His background and three decades of experience in these and other areas make him uniquely qualified for this role, and we look forward to his contributions to Freddie Mac’s Board.”

Mr. Swan has served in his current role as head of Mission Investments for the Ford Foundation since 2018. Prior to Ford, he held various positions at Morgan Stanley from 2008 to 2018, including President and Chief Operating Officer of Morgan Stanley Trust and Co-Head, Global Sustainable Finance. Mr. Swan held various positions at Carver Federal Savings Bank, departing as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Among other roles, Mr. Swan also served in various positions at Time Warner Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., as Chief Investment Officer at Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone and as an Associate at Salomon Brothers, Inc. Mr. Swan began his career as a Financial Analyst at First Boston Corporation, as a Public Service Fellow at the Coro Foundation, and as an Attorney in the Corporate Securities Group of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.

Mr. Swan is a member of the board of the Global Impact Investing Network and trustee of Parnassus Funds. Currently, he serves on the Varo Bank Social Impact Council, the Church Commissioners for England Oversight Group, and the KKR Sustainability Expert Advisory Council.

Freddie Mac’s mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability, affordability and equity in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More:
Website | Consumers | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

MEDIA CONTACT: Christopher Spina
703-388-7031
Christopher_Spina@FreddieMac.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Roy Swan to Join Freddie Mac’s Board of Directors

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more