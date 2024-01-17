Exterro Hires Paul Valentino as New Chief People Officer

Seasoned HR and business strategy executive ushers in new era of growth and expansion for Exterro

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro, the leading provider of data risk management software solutions, today announced the appointment of Paul Valentino, a visionary leader in human resources and business strategy, as chief people officer (CPO), effective January 1, 2024. The appointment of Valentino reflects Exterro’s long-term commitment to nurturing and developing their most valuable asset: their people. Valentino will report directly to Exterro CEO Bobby Balachandran and will be instrumental in attracting and retaining top talent, implementing leadership and capabilities development, and integrating change management as the company continues to grow and innovate at a rapid pace.



Valentino brings more than three decades of leadership experience to the newly created CPO position, most recently as chief product officer at Proofpoint, which was honored repeatedly for its exceptional company culture during his six-year tenure there, including recognition as one of the Best Places to Work in the Bay Area and one of the Best HR Teams at the 2023 Comparably Awards. His prior executive HR roles include stints at Velodyne Lidar, Rambus, Juniper Networks, and Synopsys.

A primary focus for Valentino Is alignment of corporate culture and values. His core competencies include strategic HR business partnering, performance management, global HR, talent acquisition and management, global mergers and acquisitions, employee relations, organizational development and training, and implementation of HR best practices, including the promotion of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) values across the organization. Valentino instills a shared vision that empowers every individual to articulate the company’s goals succinctly, fostering an environment anchored in honesty, transparency, feedback, mentoring, and coaching, and empowering teams to excel in their endeavors while staying aligned with Exterro’s trajectory.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Paul Valentino to Exterro as we embark on our next phase of growth,” said Bobby Balachandran, CEO of Exterro. “Over a long and distinguished career, Paul has earned a reputation for providing exceptional leadership to companies and their workforces as they navigate dramatic changes and scale rapidly in a dynamic business environment. His multifaceted expertise in global mergers, staffing, compensation programs, and organizational development perfectly aligns with our vision for sustained growth and employee-centric excellence. His appointment underscores our commitment to creating a workplace culture where every individual thrives.”

“I’m honored and thrilled to join Exterro at such an exciting and pivotal time,” Valentino said. “All of the companies I have chosen to work for have had the same things in common: the right place, the right time, the right industry, and the right leadership, and Exterro is no different. I look forward to working closely with Exterro’s leadership team to drive deeper employee engagement and enhance the performance culture across the organization.”

Exterro seeks to redefine data risk management by offering trusted and defensible approaches in handling context-based business data. This commitment empowers organizations with effective data minimization strategies, while aligning seamlessly with strict data privacy laws and robust governance practices, providing stakeholders with enhanced control to ensure the defensible handling of sensitive data to mitigate risks and fortify compliance measures. Exterro’s commitment to help their customers better understand their data and associated risks has been at the forefront of their four strategic acquisitions to date, including Zapproved, Divebell, AccessData, and Jordan Lawrence.

About Exterro, Inc.

Exterro empowers legal teams to proactively and defensibly manage their Legal Governance, Risk and Compliance (Legal GRC) requirements. Our Legal GRC software is the only comprehensive platform that automates the complex interconnections of privacy, legal operations, digital investigations, cybersecurity response, compliance, and information governance. Thousands of legal teams around the world in corporations, law firms, managed services providers and government and law enforcement agencies trust our integrated Legal GRC platform to manage their risks and drive successful outcomes at a lower cost. For more information, visit www.exterro.com .

Press inquiries: