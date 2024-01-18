Online Summit for Visual Artists: Free Entrepreneurial Education Features 24+ Artists & Career Experts Around the Globe

Professional Artist Association logo

THE PROFESSIONAL ARTIST SUMMIT online conference is a 5-day educational event taking place January 22 - 26, 2024. Registration is open now.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE PROFESSIONAL ARTIST SUMMIT online conference is a five-day educational event taking place January 22 - 26, 2024. Registration is open now at ProfessionalArtist.com/summit. The Professional Artist Summit assembles 24 of the world’s most accomplished entrepreneurial artists and art career experts to share their insights on what it takes to thrive as a visual artist in 2024. Each day of the week offers 4 or 5 different masterclasses, designed for artists who seek practical, current advice to help grow their careers. The masterclass sessions, 24 in total, are offered free of cost and will remain available to registrants for 24 hours after the initial launch each day.

The Professional Artist Summit takes place one hundred percent online. The global scope of the project includes speakers spanning the art capitals of the world, including San Francisco, New York, London, Madrid, Paris, Sydney, and Tokyo. All masterclasses are presented in English, with subtitles for non-native speakers. Presenters range from rising stars like Victoria Rose Park and Lorraine Loots, to established artists like Audrey Flack and Daniel Canogar. Experts include Tim Goossens, Curator & Global Director of Academics and Content, Sotheby’s Institute New York, and Jason Horejs, Gallerist & Author of “How to Sell Art”. Sessions cover a spectrum of relevant career strategies: finding gallery representation and art fairs, winning artist residencies, Instagram strategies, how to make a living as an artist, and navigating uncertainty with integrity.

The Professional Artist Summit organizer Miguel Mayher researched hundreds of business resources for artists and discovered that the majority of instruction is put forward by a single educator. He believes that no one expert has all the answers, and a variety of domain expertise creates effective benefits for learners. Mayher states, "When getting questions from artist friends I started to realize that not only did I not have all the answers - no one does. By bringing together dozens of successful artists and advisors, I started to see patterns emerge on what makes an artist journey thrive." His mission for the summit, in tangent with the Professional Artist Association, is to bring artists the best advice on how to make their career successful on their own terms.

The Professional Artist Summit will make all of their educational sessions free to watch every day of the conference. Attendees will have the option to upgrade to a Premium Pass or join the Professional Artist Association to keep access to the recordings after the conference. Artists are encouraged to register now to receive their free "ticket" to the conference. The Professional Artist Summit begins 22/01/2024.

About Miguel Mayher

Miguel Mayher is the host of The Professional Artist Summit and Founder of the Professional Artist Association at ProfessionalArtist.com/join. Over the last decade he has signed partnerships with national museums for Google Arts & Culture, and run artist entrepreneurship workshops for The International Arts & Culture Group, developing a unique understanding of the challenge between being creative and getting things done. He graduated in Computer Engineering at Universidad Autonoma de Madrid, majoring in Information Systems Applied to Business Management at Paris Dauphine University. He obtained his postgraduate in Fine Arts (oil painting) at London’s Central Saint Martins at Byam Shaw and an MBA at INSEAD - The Business School for the World in Singapore. He is a One Young World ambassador.

About the P.A.A.:

The Professional Artist Association is a premier professional development membership for ambitious visual artists. Their trainings and live events provide key entrepreneurial strategies from instructors active in the global art world.

THE PROFESSIONAL ARTIST SUMMIT takes place for five days, ONLINE, Jan 22 through Jan 26, 2024. Registration is open at ProfessionalArtist.com/summit.

For More Information Contact: Miguel Mayher, contact+miguel@professionalartist.com, ProfessionalArtist.com/About