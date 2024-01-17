goeasy Ltd. Announces $1.4M Commitment to BGC Canada to Combat Youth Food Insecurity Nationwide

The newly-created ‘Feed Their Future’ program in support of BGC’s Food Fund will provide 350,000 meals over three years

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), one of Canada’s leading non-prime consumer lenders, announced today that it will donate $1.4 million over three years to BGC Canada’s Food Fund in order to help address the rising issue of food insecurity amongst Canadian households. Building on over two decades of partnership with BGC Canada, goeasy’s ‘Feed their Future’ program will help provide 350,000 meals and snacks to children across the country who attend the BGC Clubs.



Since 2004, goeasy has donated over $4 million through a variety of programs designed to support and empower the children and youth that use the clubs every day by helping them develop the life skills they need to succeed. In 2014, goeasy expanded its partnership with BGC Canada through its easybites program, a 10-year, $2.5 million commitment to remodel 100 kitchens across the BGC network of clubs nationwide. Last year, goeasy was thrilled to complete their decade-long commitment with the opening of its 100th kitchen in Airdrie, Alberta.

The launch of goeasy’s Feed Their Future program in support of BGC Canada’s Food Fund marks the evolution of this partnership, as goeasy and BGC Canada find new and impactful ways to improve the lives of children in their communities.

“goeasy’s generous support ensures that young people are not held back by the inability to access a fundamental human need. Partnerships, like the one we have with goeasy, are essential to BGC Canada's ability to serve communities,” said Owen Charters, President & CEO of BGC Canada. “We support 150,000 children and youth across Canada, providing nearly six million healthy meals and snacks a year. goeasy's support will make all the difference in determining outcomes for these youth, empowering the next generation, and creating a brighter future.”

As inflation continues to exacerbate widespread food insecurity, BGC Canada’s work is getting significantly harder. It now takes nearly $15 million each year to support food-related costs at BGC Clubs, and reports suggest that more than 1 in 10 Canadian families are now relying on food banks, up 20 per cent from 2022. The BGC Canada Food Fund provides foundational food support for clubs by covering the operating costs associated with food delivery and programming, teaching food literacy and nurturing community gardening programs and supporting families experiencing food insecurity.

"After reaching our 100th-kitchen milestone and fulfilling our 10-year commitment, we collaborated with BGC Canada to identify new and meaningful ways to create a transformational impact on the diverse communities that we both serve,” said Andrea Fiederer, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, goeasy Ltd. “As families cope with rising costs, nearly a quarter say they’re eating less than they should because they’re struggling to afford food. Our latest, ambitious commitment ensures that more Canadian youth will have the basic sustenance they need to be successful. We are extremely proud of what we have accomplished together over the past twenty years, but know there is still much more work to be done. We are optimistic that through this newest commitment, we will continue to be able to have a lasting positive impact on the lives of today’s youth.”

Learn more about goeasy’s charitable work with BGC Canada at goeasy.com. For more information on BGC Canada’s Food Fund, visit bgccan.com.

About BGC Canada

For 120+ years, BGC Canada has been creating opportunities for millions of Canadian kids and teens. As Canada’s largest child and youth serving charitable and community services organization, our Clubs open their doors to young people of all ages and their families at 635 locations nationwide.

During out-of-school hours in small and large cities, and rural and Indigenous communities, our trained staff and volunteers provide programs and services that help young people realize positive outcomes in self-expression, academics, healthy living, physical activity, job readiness, mental wellness, social development, leadership, and more. Opportunity changes everything. Learn more at bgccan.com and follow us on social media @BGCCAN.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, that provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by approximately 2,400 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, merchant financing through a variety of verticals and lease-to-own merchandise. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omnichannel model that includes online and mobile platforms, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, powersports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through over 9,100 merchant partners across Canada. Throughout the Company’s history, it has acquired and organically served over 1.3 million Canadians and originated over $12.1 billion in loans.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards in recognition of its exceptional culture and continued business growth including Waterstone Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, ranking on the 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here executive gender diversity benchmark, placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, ranking on the TSX30, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The Company is represented by a diverse group of team members from 78 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $5.2 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada and many other local charities.

goeasy Ltd.’s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s.

For more information about goeasy and our business units, visit www.goeasy.com, www.easyfinancial.com, www.lendcare.ca, www.easyhome.ca.

