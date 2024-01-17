Shapiro Administration Invests More Than $27 Million to Strengthen Pennsylvania’s Economy and Enhance Communities Across the Commonwealth

Today’s funding awards through the Commonwealth Financing Authority will help fund flood mitigation projects, rehab recreational trails and parks, restore watersheds and strengthen Pennsylvania’s agriculture and tourism industries

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced 178 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) totaling $27,241,686 million in grants and loans.

These new CFA awards align with the Shapiro Administration’s focus on strengthening communities, enhancing infrastructure, and spurring economic development across Pennsylvania.

“These significant investments by the Shapiro Administration are creating safe and healthy communities and delivering real results for Pennsylvanians,” said Secretary Siger. “From funding flood mitigation projects, rehabbing our recreational trails, and restoring watersheds, these are the kinds of projects that will enhance our economy and improve the quality of life for Pennsylvanians.”

A full list of the following approvals are available on the CFA’s website:

Act 13 Program Approvals:

Flood Mitigation Program (FMP) – 11 projects approved; $2,486,038 total funding. The program provides funding for statewide initiatives to assist with flood mitigation projects. For example, Monaghan Township was approved for $265,000 in funding for the Fisher Run Culvert Replacement Project in York County.

The Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program (GTRP) – 136 projects approved; $18,020,997 total funding. The program provides funding for the planning, acquisition, development, rehabilitation and repair of greenways, recreational trails, open space, parks and beautification projects. For example, the Borough of Galeton was approved for $250,000 in funding for improvements to John J. Collins Memorial Park in Potter County.

Sewage Facilities Program (SFP) – four projects approved; $112,035 total funding. The program provides funding for statewide initiatives for complying the Pennsylvania Sewage Facilities Act. For example, Morris Township was approved for $38,017 to help with Prosperity Village Act 537 planning in Washington County.

Orphan or Abandoned Well Plugging Program (OAWP) – one project approved; $139,801 total funding. The program provides funding for orphan or abandoned well plugging projects. The Western Pennsylvania Conservancy was approved for $139,801 for the Toms Run and Tippery Meadows well closure in Allegheny County.

Watershed Restoration Protection Program (WRPP) – 15 projects approved; $2,160,856 total funding. The program provides funding for watershed restoration and protection projects. For example, Whitehall Township was approved for $149,464 in funding for the Coplay Creek Stream Bank Restoration Project in Lehigh County.

Additional Approvals:

First Industries Fund (FIF) – ten projects approved; $3,769,875 total funding. FIF aims to strengthen Pennsylvania’s agriculture and tourism industries through loan guarantees. Funds can be used for land and building acquisition and construction, machinery and equipment purchases and upgrades, and working capital. For example, Mill Hill Farms, LLC, was approved for a $400,000 loan to be used for the acquisition of a 260-acre farm at 361 Over Lane, Williamsburg, Woodbury Township, Blair County.

Pipeline Investment Program (PIPE) – one project approved; $552,084 total funding. PIPE provides grants to construct the last few miles of natural gas distribution lines to business parks and existing manufacturing and industrial enterprises. FamVest XII – Lycoming Mall, LLC was approved for $552,084 in funding to install natural gas lines to the District at Lycoming Valley located in Muncy Township, Lycoming County. The District at Lycoming Valley is a redevelopment project of the Lycoming Mall development area consisting of 140 acres that will transform the depressed mall into a mixed-use shopping, hospitality, residential, and entertainment destination.

The CFA was established in 2004 as an independent agency of DCED to administer Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus packages. The CFA holds fiduciary responsibility over the funding of programs and investments in Pennsylvania’s economic growth.

