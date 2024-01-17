Lynx Air adds Saskatchewan with the addition of Regina to its expanding network

To celebrate the launch of a new destination, Lynx is launching a seat sale of up to 35 per cent off base fares network-wide.

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynx Air (Lynx), announced today the addition of Regina to its network starting June 20, 2024, marking Lynx’s first expansion into the Saskatchewan market and making the total number of North American destinations served by Lynx to twenty-three.



Canada’s newest ultra-affordable airline will operate services between Regina International Airport (YQR) to Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ). There will be six weekly flights on each route in and out of Regina to Vancouver and Toronto. Flights will operate Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, offering passengers consistency and convenience for their travel experience.

Tickets are already on sale and start from just $79* one way, including taxes and fees. Lynx is launching a limited time seat sale with up to 35 per cent off network-wide on base fares. The sale will run until 11:59 PM CST on January 18, 2024, and is accessible with promo code: REGINA. For complete details, and to book an ultra-affordable fare, visit FlyLynx.com.

“We are excited to be adding Regina to the Lynx Air network in the lead up to summer. The province of Saskatchewan has seen significant reductions in capacity lately and prices are too high, and we aim to change that,” said Vijay Bathija, CCO of Lynx. “We are pleased to offer an ultra-affordable option to connect Regina and Saskatchewan to BC and Ontario. Whether you are travelling to explore this gateway to the Prairies or to visit your loved ones in the region, Lynx will ensure a great flying experience at an ultra-affordable price."

"We've been hearing from communities across all of southern Saskatchewan that they want an ultra-low-cost carrier here at YQR," said Justin Reves, Director of Revenue Development, Public Relations, and Customer Experience for the Regina Airport Authority. "We're excited it's the amazing team at Lynx is answering the call. We know they are going to deliver reliable, ultra-affordable service between YQR and two of our busiest destinations of Toronto and Vancouver."

"I am very pleased that residents and visitors to Regina will have an ultra-affordable flight option to travel to and from our city," said Regina Mayor Sandra Masters. “Having a brand-new flight carrier strengthens our visitor economy and provides residents with more options to explore our incredible country.”

“This is great news for Tourism in our city,” said Jennifer Johnson, Deputy City Manager for Communications, Service Regina and Tourism. “Providing a low-cost option to further drive travel, grow the tourism economy and support the tourism industry in Regina will enrich the lives of our residents and visitors.”

“We are thrilled to join the RAA in welcoming Lynx Air to Regina," said Tracy Fahlman, President & CEO of the Regina Hotel Association, "The addition of this service to current flight offerings not only amplifies accessibility and affordability for business and leisure travellers, but also helps elevate our city’s reputation as a premier event hosting destination.”

“As a major airport and entry way to Canada, it’s important to have a high degree of connectivity across the country for Canadians and international travelers looking to discover new places and experiences,” said Kurush Minocher, Executive Director, Customer Experience and Airline Relationships, Greater Toronto Airports Authority. “Last year, approximately 20,000 passengers connected between Toronto and Regina. The addition of Lynx’s service will provide passengers with a new, low-cost, non-stop option for travel to Saskatchewan’s capital.”

Lynx’s Regina Schedule

Effective Date Frequency Departure Station Arrival Station 20-JUN-24 Tuesday/Thursday/Sunday Regina International Airport (YQR) Vancouver International Airport (YVR) 20-JUN-24 Tuesday/Thursday/Sunday Vancouver International Airport (YVR) Regina International Airport (YQR) 20-JUN-24 Tuesday/Thursday/Sunday Regina International Airport (YQR) Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) 20-JUN-24 Tuesday/Thursday/Sunday Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) Regina International Airport (YQR)



Please note that dates are subject to change. Please visit the website for full schedule details.

* Available for a limited time; fares are accurate at the time of release and include taxes and fees, restrictions apply.

Media contact:

Paula Worthington

Worthington PR

paula@worthingtonpr.com

403-585-2429

About Lynx Air

Lynx Air (Lynx), Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all, with ultra-affordable fares and a customer-focused flying experience. The airline was recently awarded Youngest Fleet in North America by ch-aviation. Lynx operates a brand-new fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, bringing an elevated customer experience to low-cost travel in Canada. These ultra-efficient and reliable aircraft reduce Lynx’s carbon footprint, making Lynx one of Canada’s most sustainable airlines. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape.