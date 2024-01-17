Submit Release
Getty Realty Corp. Announces 2023 Dividend Tax Treatment

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) announced today the allocations of the Company’s 2023 dividend distributions on its common stock (CUSIP #374297109). The allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are as follows:

                       
          Ordinary
Income		   Capital Gains      

Record
Date

 Payable
Date		   Total 2021
Distributions
Per Share
(1a + 2a + 3)		   Total
(Box 1a) 		  Total
(Box 2a)		 Unrecapt’d Sec
1250
(Box 2b)		   Nondividend
Distributions
(Box 3)		  
12/22/2022 1/5/2023   $ 0.430000     $ 0.312621     $ -   $ -     $ 0.117379    
3/23/2023 4/6/2023   $ 0.430000     $ 0.312621     $ -   $ -     $ 0.117379    
6/22/2023 7/6/2023   $ 0.430000     $ 0.312621     $ -   $ -     $ 0.117379    
9/28/2023 10/12/2023   $ 0.430000     $ 0.312621     $ -   $ -     $ 0.117379    
Totals     $ 1.720000     $ 1.250484     $ -   $ -     $ 0.469516    
                       


Tax Disclaimer

The information above should not be construed as tax advice and is not a substitute for careful tax planning and analysis. You should consult your own tax advisor regarding the specific federal, state, local, foreign and other tax consequences to you regarding your ownership of shares of the Company's common stock.

About Getty Realty Corp.

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company’s portfolio included 1,093 freestanding properties located in 40 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

Contact:     Investor Relations
      (646) 349-0598
      ir@gettyrealty.com

