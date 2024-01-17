Alarum Technologies Ltd. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Preliminary Q4 2023 Results Pointing Towards All Time High Operating Cashflow and Revenue

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) (“Alarum” or the “Company”), a global provider of internet access and web data collection solutions, today announces that it has been featured in a broadcast via NetworkNewsAudio (“NNA”), a solution that delivers additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community via distribution to thousands of syndication points. The audio news release covers the recent announcement that the Company anticipates reporting record revenue and operating cashflow for the fourth quarter of 2023.



The Company estimates that $2.8 million in cashflow from operating activities was generated for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a negative cashflow of approximately $1.8 million for the same period a year earlier. With total expected revenue for last year estimated at $26.5 million, Alarum anticipates reporting an increase of approximately 41% compared to the total revenue of 2022. Furthermore, it was reported that the cash and cash equivalents balance was approximately $10.8 million as of December 31, 2023. In addition, Alarum estimates that NetNut, its wholly owned subsidiary, will see 2023 annual revenue ramp up to a record of more than $21 million, an increase of 150% compared to full year 2022.

"Alarum is pleased to start 2024 with a strong growth momentum, following the year 2023. We intend to continue supporting our future growth also by expanding our offering in the data collection market and launch new innovative products," Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Alarum, stated in the news release.

"The amazing results we achieved in the fourth quarter of 2023 emphasize the positive impact advanced by the strategic business changes we implemented during 2023, which are fostering growth and success. Following our decision to focus on improved profitability and reduce investments in the consumer segment, we anticipated that most of our fourth-quarter revenues will be generated by NetNut. These revenues alone surpass the combined revenue of both NetNut and consumer segments from previous periods," Daniel added. "During the fourth quarter, we also increased our cashflow from operating activities and continued our focus on being a profitable growth company."

The fully reviewed financial statements for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 are expected to be released on or before March 31, 2024.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) is a global provider of internet access and web data collection solutions. The solutions by NetNut, our Enterprise Internet Access arm, are based on our world’s fastest and most advanced and secured hybrid proxy network, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web. Our network comprises both exit points based on our proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee the privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.

