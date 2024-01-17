BioAdaptives Announces Signing of a New Distributor’s Agreement for AI Body Composition Measuring App and New Weight Management System

FIT YOUR OUTFIT (FYO) the App That Scientifically Measures and Tracks Body Composition With A SINGLE PHOTO FROM YOUR SMARTPHONE

LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTCMkts: BDPT) announced today the signing of a new non-exclusive Distributor’s Agreement directly with Pixelcando S.L.,Tenerife, Spain, owner and patent holder (US 10460450 B2 and WO 2016/189400 AI) of the innovative weight management system including the AI supported FIT YOUR OUTFIT (FYO) body composition smartphone App. This new, more comprehensive, Distributor’s Agreement with Pixelcando, supersedes the previously announced sub-dealer agreement with World Wellness. The new agreement authorizes Bioadaptive to market the AI supported FYO technology, in the US, both directly to retail individual clients, and also, B to B, to organizations such as weight management/nutritional and fitness companies, sports teams, Spas, health professionals and senior communities.

FYO utilizes AI to scientifically measure body composition with a single photo from a smartphone with outstanding concordance and accuracy compared to the gold standard reference DXA. Fit Your Outfit empowers Users Through Technology. It provides Advanced Body Composition Analysis: the App accurately measures factors such as body fat percentage, muscle mass, and water weight. It also allows for Progress Monitoring; Users can track changes in their body composition over time, seeing firsthand the results of their wellness efforts. The collaboration is also intended to be accompanied by the introduction of new health products for weight management, health, wellness, and fitness.

Edward Jacobs, M.D., CEO BioAdaptives, Inc., comments, “We are very pleased that this new non-exclusive License with Pixelcando permits BioAdaptives to market, in the US, the patented, AI supported FYO technology, not only to other enterprises engaged in weight management, and fitness, but also directly to retail individual clients. The FYO App is low-cost and user-friendly, providing accurate, private body composition tracking information that helps to guide and streamline weight management decisions complementing a variety of dietary choices and exercise activities. FYO is more than just an App; it's a wellness companion. We're committed to empowering individuals in achieving their health goals while looking and feeling their best. This App, together with new, targeted supplements, as well as diet and exercise protocols that support this weight management program, is a testament to our dedication to holistic health and well-being.

We are excited to participate in this global body composition analyzer and weight loss app market projected to grow to US$1.4 billion in 2027 and to US$2.6 billion by 2030, respectively.”

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives, Inc. manufactures and distributes natural plant- and algal-based products that improve health and wellness for humans and animals, with an emphasis on optimizing pain relief, antiviral activity, and immune system defense; resistance to stress; endurance; recovery from injury, illness, and exercise; and anti-aging properties. The Company’s current dietary supplement formulations are carefully selected from the best worldwide sources and utilize proprietary methods of enhancing the bioavailability of nutrients. The products for horses and dogs have also demonstrated increased general health, competitive performance enhancement, rejuvenation effects, and pain relief, as well as providing improvements in appearance. Our current product line includes PrimiLungs™ and PluriPain® for humans and Equine All-in-One™ for horses. Additional human products, to be introduced soon, are designed to aid memory, cognition, and focus; assist in sleep and fatigue reduction; and improve overall emotional and physical wellness. BioAdaptives’ common shares trade in the OTC market under the symbol BDPT. It has over 13,000 current shareholders. None of the statements about the Company’s products have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Additional information can be found at www.shopbioadaptives.com or in our SEC filings at https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=bioadaptives&owner=exclude&action=getcompany

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contact:

Investor Relations

BioAdaptives, Inc.

(702) 659-8829

info@bioadaptives.com





Attachment