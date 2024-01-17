Connecting the Dots: Unveiling the $16.3 Billion Ethernet Adapter Market Boom Projected for 2027 at a 33.5% CAGR.

Ethernet Adapter Market

Ethernet Adapter Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

The 100 GbE Ethernet adapters are estimated to be increasingly deployed by enterprises and cloud service providers that operate high-performance computing clusters.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethernet Adapter Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type (External, and Internal), Interface Type (PCIe, OCP, USB), Port Configuration (Single, Dual, and Quad), Data Rate Per Port (Up to 1 GbE, 10 GbE, 25 GbE, 40 GbE, 50 GbE, 100 GbE, and 200 GbE), Application (Servers, Embedded Systems, Consumer Applications, Routers and Switches, Desktop Systems, and Others), and End User (Residential, Industrial, and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

The global Ethernet adapter market was valued at $1.77 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $16.30 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 33.50% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9116

Ethernet adapter is a hardware component that allows accessibility of a device or workstation to an Ethernet connection. Ethernet adapters can be directly installed on a motherboard of a device or a computer or can be add-ons on an expansion board. Using Ethernet adapter, computers can communicate across a network. Ethernet adapter operates at different network speeds depending on the protocol standard it supports. Businesses witness reduction in operation costs with Ethernet adapter.

The surge in demand for higher bandwidth connections among different industries majorly drives the growth of the Ethernet adapter market, increasing internet penetration is utilizing lower bandwidth for considerably larger number of users resulting in inefficient performance. Moreover, increasing deployment of data centers, high reliability and signal stability offered by Ethernet connections are expected to boost the Ethernet adapter Industry growth. Furthermore, growing demand for power over Ethernet from various industries and digitalization of businesses are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market. However, high installation cost and limited physical availability for devices are expected to hinder the growth of the Ethernet adapter market.

Buy Complete Report with 15% Discount @:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/5e7b19013f51712242ad58d0f44e0060

Competitive Analysis:

The Ethernet adapter industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the Ethernet adapter market include,

➔ BROADCOM,

➔ ANKER TECHNOLOGY (UK) LTD.,

➔ PLUGABLE TECHNOLOGIES,

➔ NVVIDIA,

➔ XILINX,

➔ MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP,

➔ LENOVO,

➔ INTEL CORPORATION,

➔ LEVELONE,

➔ BELKIN INTERNATIONAL, LTD.

Top Impacting Factors:

The significant impacting factors in the Ethernet adapter market include growing demand for high bandwidth internet connections, increasing number of data centers, and digitalization of businesses. However, high installation cost is expected to hinder the market growth. Conversely, emergence of power over Ethernet (PoE) in various industries is projected to offer remunerative opportunities to the Ethernet adapter market. Each of these factors is anticipated to have a definite impact on the market during the forecast period.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international security screening market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Inquiry before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9116

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

➔ In 2019, the PCIe segment accounted for the maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 33.9% during the forecast period.

➔ The single and quad segment together accounted for around 56.0 % of the Ethernet adapter market share in 2019.

➔ Internal segment contributed a major share of 77.0% in global Ethernet adapter market during 2019.

➔ The servers and embedded systems segment together contributes for more than 40.0% of the global Ethernet adapter market share in 2019.

➔ U.S. was the major shareholder in the North America Ethernet adapter industry, accounting for more than 15.0% share in 2019.

About Us:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports consider significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.