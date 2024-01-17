Thioglycolate Market: Catalyzing Growth with a Target Valuation of US$ 364.3 Million and a Dynamic CAGR of 10% by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Integration of Nanoencapsulation Technology in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries Drive Application Advancements of Thioglycolates. Thioglycolates are commonly used in depilatory creams and lotions, providing an effective method for temporary hair removal. In the haircare industry, thioglycolates are used in hair straightening and perming formulations, allowing for the alteration of hair structure

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thioglycolate market is estimated to be valued at US$ 152.7 million in 2024. The market is anticipated to reach US$ 364.3 million by 2034. Players in the industry witness a rise in demand for thioglycolates at a CAGR of 10% from 2024 to 2034.



The surge in demand for eco-friendly cosmetic formulations is a primary driver propelling the thioglycolate industry forward. Consumers increasingly prioritize sustainable beauty solutions, prompting companies to integrate thioglycolates into their formulations. Additionally, the expanding applications in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industries contribute significantly, marking a pivotal shift from traditional usage in hair-straightening to broader industrial applications.

The stringent regulations, especially in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical sectors, necessitate continuous adaptation and compliance efforts. Raw material cost fluctuations, particularly in key components like potassium hydroxide, also present challenges, impacting profit margins and requiring smooth supply chain management.

One of the latest trends shaping the thioglycolate industry is the integration of nanoencapsulation technology. This innovation enhances the stability and targeted delivery of Thioglycolates, opening doors for advanced cosmetic and pharmaceutical applications. Digital marketing dominance is another trend, as companies employ augmented reality and digital platforms to enhance consumer interactions, fostering virtual product experiences and informative sessions.

“New entrants have a distinctive opportunity to leverage the growing demand for specialty thioglycolate formulations. The market shows potential for tailored products, addressing specific needs such as sensitive scalps or unique hair types. Investing in sustainable production technologies aligns with the escalating demand for eco-friendly chemicals, offering a promising avenue for market entry,” -says Nandini Roy Choudhury (client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Thioglycolate Market

The calcium thioglycolate segment is expected to hold a significant market share of 23% in 2024 owing to its versatility in applications such as hair removal and leather tanning and its cost-effectiveness.

Personal care & cosmetics are projected to secure a 21% market share in 2024, fueled by escalating demand for depilatory products, a preference for natural ingredients, and continuous improvements in formulations.

The United States thioglycolates industry is estimated to record a 5.4% CAGR through 2034.

Germany’s thioglycolates industry is anticipated to garner a steady 6.0% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

Japan's thioglycolates industry is set for an impressive 8.0% CAGR through 2034, driven by a robust depilatory culture, the production of high-quality products, and ongoing exploration of new applications.

Australia's thioglycolates industry is poised to grow at a 4.5% CAGR through 2034, supported by trends in sun protection and grooming, a preference for natural ingredients, and the potential for industrial applications.

China's thioglycolates industry expects a noteworthy 7.5% CAGR, fueled by rising disposable income levels and an increasing demand for personal care products.



Competitive Landscape of the Thioglycolate Market

Companies in the thioglycolate industry are changing their perspectives on expanding beyond traditional markets. In addition to focusing on widening applications and introducing new product portfolios, most food and beverage companies plan to capture domestic and international markets.

However, the market also faces some challenges related to distribution channels, intense competition, pricing issues, and shifting consumer preferences. Prolonged skin exposure to these hair products has severe health issues. Such toxic effects of thioglycolates are anticipated to hinder the market over the forecasted period.

Stringent regulations & guidelines by agencies such as the FDA and EU Cosmetics Directive regarding product formulations and adverse health effects are presumed to challenge the global thioglycolate market growth. Research and development initiatives to manufacture innovative products without derogatory health effects to suit consumer needs promise ample opportunities for the market participants over the forecast period.

Key Companies in the Market

Qingdao Jiahua Chemical

Evonik Industries

Dow Inc.

Merck KGaA

Bruno Bock Chemische Fabrik GmbH & Co. KG

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

Jiaxing Weifang Chemical



Recent Developments in the Thioglycolate Market

Novartis, a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company, recently released its new focused strategy, underpinned by eight potential multi-billion dollar peak sales brands and a deep pipeline.

Haihang Industry Co. Ltd. is a Chinese company that produces various chemicals, including thioglycolic acid. The company has launched a new product called thioglycolic acid 80%, which is a clear liquid with a strong odor and a high purity. The product is mainly used as an intermediate for organic synthesis, such as acetic acid, ethyl acetate, methyl ethyl ketone, and glycerol.

Key Segments

By Product Type:

Calcium Thioglycolates

Ethylene Glycol

Methanol

Diesel

Napthalene

Ethylbenzene

Formaldehyde



By Application:

Hair care and Cosmetic Products

Chemical Intermediate

Pharmaceuticals



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East and Africa

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

