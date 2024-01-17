Glycobiology Market Is Projected to Value US$ 5,435.4 million by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Pivotal Role of Immunotherapy Ignites Market Expansion for Glycobiology

Rockville , Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global glycobiology market size is projected to reach US$ 1,670.3 million in 2024. The sales of glycobiology are expected to witness a robust CAGR of 12.5% from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the demand for glycobiology is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 5,435.4 million.



Glycomics instrument technological improvements are among the primary catalysts accelerating the global glycobiology market. The glycobiology industry is expanding due to rising government funding in research as well as pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporations' growing emphasis on creating innovative drugs. Another factor contributing to the glycobiology market expansion is the increased attention paid to glycobiology research investigations.

Research in glycobiology frequently requires advanced methods and tools, which raises the expense of research and development. The financial barrier constrains the quantity of research studies and inventions in the glycobiology industry. The need for established techniques for glycan analysis causes inconsistent and variable study results. The absence of standardization makes it difficult for researchers to collaborate and impedes the advancement of the discipline.

Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is experiencing a surge in demand for glycobiology research due to rising healthcare expenditures and increased awareness of personalized treatment. Government programs encouraging research and development have boosted the glycobiology market in Europe and fostered an atmosphere favorable to commercial and academic cooperation. A greater awareness of glycan structures promotes innovation in drug discovery in North America's thriving glycobiology business, aided by pharmaceutical industry strategic alliances.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 5,435.4 million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 12.5% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 24 Tables No. of Figures 120 Figures

“Growing research into the functions of complex carbohydrate structures in health and illness stimulates the optimistic glycobiology market expansion. The rising need for treatments and diagnostics highlights a dynamic industry with plenty of room for innovation and global market expansion of glycobiology.” Opines an analyst

Key Takeaways

North America glycobiology market is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 12.3% by 2024.

Western Europe glycobiology industry to develop at a CAGR of 11.7% through 2024.

The enzymes segment in the product category to grab a share of 54.1% by 2034.

The biopharmaceutical companies’ segment in the end-user category to grab a share of 30.5% by 2034.

In the application category, the drug discovery and development segment to acquire a market share of 58.0% by 2034.

The United States glycobiology market is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 12.9% by 2034.

Canada glycobiology industry is to develop at a CAGR of 11.6% through 2034.

Germany glycobiology sales are expected to surge at a CAGR of 12.2% until 2034.

Italy glycobiology industry is anticipated to boost at a CAGR of 10.8% by 2034.

France glycobiology sales are to exhibit a CAGR of 11.2% by 2034.

The United Kingdom glycobiology industry is to exhibit a CAGR of 11.9% by 2034.



Competitive Landscape

The market is reasonably competitive, with sizable businesses that substantially contribute to the market expansion for glycobiology. The primary strategies used by the glycobiology vendors for long-term growth include partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, and mergers and acquisitions.

A co-marketing agreement to enhance the application of a mass spectrometry imaging (MSI) platform for spatial multi-omics applications in pharmaceutical and clinical labs was announced in June 2022 by Thermo Fisher Scientific and TransMIT GmbH Center for Mass Spectrometric Developments.

In April 2022, Bruker unveiled a novel MALDI HiPLEX-IHC tissue imaging solution for timsTOF flex, utilizing unbiased lipidomics, glycomics, and metabolomics tissue imaging in combination with HiPLEX-IHC peptide code antibody probes from AmberGen.

Country-wise Analysis

The glycomics market in North America is expected to develop at a 12.7% CAGR through 2034, indicating that it is in a highly favorable growth position. The primary cause of the spike is the rising demand in essential countries, particularly the United States and Canada. The United States is projected to hold a commanding 87.5% of the global glycomics market by 2034.

By 2034, Western Europe expects a significant expansion with a CAGR of 11.3%. Germany is an essential market player in glycobiology, with a notable 25.4% of global glycobiology market share in 2024, highlighting its critical position in the changing environment of the glycomics industry.

