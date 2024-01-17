Louise Cohen of Positive Attitude Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SCHAUMBURG, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With all the overwhelming new challenges we are facing in our lives today, no wonder we are stressed and confused. Whether it’s a mental health concern or a need for new answers in our careers or life goals; we can all use mentoring and guidance. Luckily, a highly qualified Professional Coach or Mental Health Therapist can show us the path to healing, and self- improvement to create a new life of health and success.

Louise Cohen is a Professional Business and Life Coach, Licensed Mental Health therapist, Motivational Speaker, former Radio Show Host, and Author.

Louise was born and raised in the Midwest. She moved to NYC at 20 years old because she “wanted to see the world”. She ended up landing a glamorous dream job in the fashion industry while performing as a vocalist at night in local jazz clubs. She flourished in the Fashion Industry with many successful jobs. At one point she experienced some difficult and unexpected life challenges which started her on a process of Mental Health Therapy to find new answers.

She was awe-struck with the process which opened up a deep understanding of her true self. She began to feel that she wanted to help others do the same. She went back to College at night while still working in the Fashion Industry. Eventually, she resigned from her successful fashion career and became a licensed Mental Health Therapist and continued her training to be a Life & Professional Coach.

“Both my therapy and coaching primarily focuses on developing and improving self-awareness that leads to personal growth and unlocking our true potential. My passion as a Coach and therapist is to encourage every client to actualize their innate abilities “their treasures within” to overcome obstacles and create a life of success and fulfillment.“

Besides my professional training and life experiences; “the Jewel” I have to offer my clients is my inspirational training for over 30 years with the Global Organization, The Sukyo Mahikari Centers for Spiritual Development ( North American website:www.sukyomahikari.org ). One of their goals is to help each individual “Improve Yourself” (and in this effort you are able to ) - Improve the World. They are a community service organization that teaches a practice of purifying Light-energy and attitude change to uncover your true potential and your ability to love and be successful. This training inspired me to develop Positive Attitude Coaching.”

Close Up Radio will feature Louise Cohen in an interview with Jim Masters on Friday January 19th at 3 p.m. Eastern

For more information on our guest please go to www.positiveattitudecoaching.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno